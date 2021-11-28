LIVE: PM Modi hails security forces ahead of 1971 War golden jubilee celebrations

28 November 2021, 11:19 AM
Mann ki Baat:
There was a river in Jalaun called Noon river. Gradually, the river came to brink of extinction. This created a crisis for farmers in the area. The people of Jalaun this year formed a committee and revived the river.This is an example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas: PM Modi (ANI)
28 November 2021, 11:14 AM
'Mann Ki Baat' Updates:
PM Modi: In two days, the month of December is commencing. The country celebrates Navy Day and Armed Forces Flag Day. We all know that on December 16, the country is also celebrating the golden jubilee year of the 1971 war. On all these occasions, I remember the security forces of the country, remember our heroes.
28 November 2021, 11:01 AM
Tune in to PM Modi's Mann ki Baat:
Tune in to #MannKiBaat November 2021.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2021
28 November 2021, 10:41 AM
UPTET 2021 examination scheduled to be held today stands cancelled due to alleged paper leak. Dozens of suspects detained by STF in the paper leak case, the investigation is on. UP government will conduct the exam again within a month: Prashant Kumar, ADG, Law & Order (ANI)
28 November 2021, 10:47 AM
Tripura civic election results | BJP's Tushar Kanti Bhattacharjee & Abhishek Dutta win from Ward number 35 and Ward number 18 of Agartala Municipal Corporation, respectively
28 November 2021, 10:43 AM
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has allegedly received a third e-mail threat from 'ISIS Kashmir', Delhi Police also mentioned in the mail: Delhi Police
28 November 2021, 10:40 AM
Bharatiya Janata Party issues a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House on 29th November, reports ANI
28 November 2021, 09:31 AM
28 November 2021, 10:38 AM
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold COVID19 review meeting today with all Divisional Commissioners and Collectors
28 November 2021, 09:30 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 83rd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today.
28 November 2021, 09:29 AM
Odisha | 25 students of Govt (SSD) Girls' High School, Chamakpur test positive for COVID. The situation is under control & is being monitored by our medical team. The health condition of the students is stable: Dr Rupavanoo Mishra,Chief District Medical Officer, Mayurbhanj.
28 November 2021, 09:28 AM
Tripura | Counting of votes underway for Agartala Municipal Corporation, Nagar Panchayats elections. BJP leading in Ambassa, Jirania, Teliamura and Sabroom, as per Tripura State Election Commission.
28 November 2021, 09:27 AM
Tamil Nadu: Heavy rainfall lashes Rameshwaram; Red alert issued for the coastal districts of the state.
