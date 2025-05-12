India Pakistan Latest News LIVE: First Peaceful Night In Days Along Jammu And Kashmir, Says Army

Operation Sindoor LIVE, India Pakistan Latest News LIVE: The Armed Forces on Sunday conducted a comprehensive press briefing on the ongoing Operation Sindoor, revealing that over 100 terrorists—including high-value targets Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Mudasir Ahmed—had been eliminated during the operation.

The announcement was made jointly by Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai (Director General Military Operations), Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod (Director General Naval Operations), and Air Marshal A.K. Bharti (Director General Air Operations).

India’s Operation Sindoor marked a bold shift in counter-terror strategy, destroying nine terror camps and striking deep into Pakistan. It exposed Pakistan’s air defence flaws, eliminated key terrorists, and damaged military infrastructure. The operation showcased India’s precision, air defence maturity, and tri-service coordination, redefining deterrence without escalating to full-scale war.

Stay Tuned For India Pakistan Leatest News Update