India Pakistan Latest News LIVE: First Peaceful Night In Days Along Jammu And Kashmir, Says Army
Operation Sindoor LIVE, India Pakistan Latest News Updates, DGMO Meeting LOC, Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat News: The Indian Army reported a peaceful night across Jammu and Kashmir and along the international border, with no incidents—marking the first calm night in recent days.
Operation Sindoor LIVE, India Pakistan Latest News LIVE: The Armed Forces on Sunday conducted a comprehensive press briefing on the ongoing Operation Sindoor, revealing that over 100 terrorists—including high-value targets Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Mudasir Ahmed—had been eliminated during the operation.
The announcement was made jointly by Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai (Director General Military Operations), Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod (Director General Naval Operations), and Air Marshal A.K. Bharti (Director General Air Operations).
India’s Operation Sindoor marked a bold shift in counter-terror strategy, destroying nine terror camps and striking deep into Pakistan. It exposed Pakistan’s air defence flaws, eliminated key terrorists, and damaged military infrastructure. The operation showcased India’s precision, air defence maturity, and tri-service coordination, redefining deterrence without escalating to full-scale war.
India-Pakistan News Live: 'Atmosphere Peaceful, War Not A Solution,' Says Ferozepur Resident
A resident of Ferozepur said that the atmosphere is good and peaceful. "Peace should be maintained. War is not a solution..." he added.
India Pakistan News Live: Everything Is Normal, Says Local
A local from Jaisalmer said, " Everything is normal. Market is open, there are no issues during the daytime. Shops are closed around 7:30 pm...our livelihood is not affected."
India Pakistan News Live: First Peaceful Night In Recent Days, Army
"The night remained largely peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the international border. No incident has been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days," Indian Army said, ANI reported.
