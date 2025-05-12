[LIVE] India-Pakistan Ceasefire News: India, Pakistan To Hold DGMO-Level Talks Today
Operation Sindoor LIVE, India Pakistan Tensions Latest News Updates, INDO-PAK DGMO Meeting, Jammu-Kashmir LOC Ceasefire Violation Update:: The Indian Army reported a peaceful night across Jammu and Kashmir and along the international border, with no incidents—marking the first calm night in recent days.
Operation Sindoor LIVE, INDO-PAK DGMO Meeting, India Pakistan Tensions Latest News LIVE: The Armed Forces on Sunday conducted a comprehensive press briefing on the ongoing Operation Sindoor, revealing that over 100 terrorists—including high-value targets Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Mudasir Ahmed—had been eliminated during the operation.
The announcement was made jointly by Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai (Director General Military Operations), Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod (Director General Naval Operations), and Air Marshal A.K. Bharti (Director General Air Operations).
India’s Operation Sindoor marked a bold shift in counter-terror strategy, destroying nine terror camps and striking deep into Pakistan. It exposed Pakistan’s air defence flaws, eliminated key terrorists, and damaged military infrastructure. The operation showcased India’s precision, air defence maturity, and tri-service coordination, redefining deterrence without escalating to full-scale war.
India's DGMO and Pakistan's DGMO are set to hold discussions regarding the ceasefire agreement established on May 10, after a phase of heightened military activity.
India-Pakistan News Live: Media Briefing By Director General Of Military Operations At 2:30 PM
A media briefing by the Director General of Military Operations is scheduled for today at 2:30 PM.
India-Pakistan News Live: 'Administration Should Provide Necessary Help,' JKNC MP
On the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, JKNC MP Mian Altaf Ahmed said, "...The family members of those who lost their lives should be given jobs. Houses have been damaged in Rajouri, Poonch. The administration should provide necessary help to the people... Now the situation is getting better..."
India Pakistan Live| Will Answer Terror With ‘Gola’, Not ‘Goli’: Bihar BJP Chief
Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal said, "...The whole country is proud of the Indian Army. The valour displayed by the Indian Army and the way the army destroyed the terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and killed the terrorists, the people of the whole country are proud of them...If the terrorists attack again, this time Pakistan will be answered with 'gola' and not 'goli'..."
India-Pakistan News Live: 'Atmosphere Peaceful, War Not A Solution,' Says Ferozepur Resident
A resident of Ferozepur said that the atmosphere is good and peaceful. "Peace should be maintained. War is not a solution..." he added.
India Pakistan News Live: Everything Is Normal, Says Local
A local from Jaisalmer said, " Everything is normal. Market is open, there are no issues during the daytime. Shops are closed around 7:30 pm...our livelihood is not affected."
India Pakistan News Live: First Peaceful Night In Recent Days, Army
"The night remained largely peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the international border. No incident has been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days," Indian Army said, ANI reported.
