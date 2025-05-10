Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2898789https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/india-pakistan-war-live-updates-operation-sindoor-drone-attack-airports-closed-modi-iaf-indian-army-s400-akash-missile-reaction-latest-2898789.html
NewsIndia
INDIA PAKISTAN WAR

India Pakistan War LIVE Updates: Complete Blackout In Akhnoor; Explosions Reported, 32 Airports Shut Down

India Pakistan War News, Jammu Kashmir Drone Attack News LIVE Updates: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Airports Authority of India (AAI), along with other aviation authorities, has issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary closer of civil flight operationat at 32 airports across Northern and Western India. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 10, 2025, 04:23 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

As tensions escalated between India and Pakistan, multiple drones were reportedly sighted at 26 different locations—stretching from Baramulla in the north to Bhuj in the south—along both the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC). Due to the situation, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities have issued a series of notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) declaring the temporary closure of 32 airports across Northern and Western India for all civil flight operations.

The NOTAM is effective from May 9, 2025, to May 14, 2025 due to operational reasons.

Stay Tuned With ZEE News For All Live Updates On Pakistan Drone Attack, India-Pakistan Attack LIVE Updates, India Pakistan War News, Flights Updates

10 May 2025
04:14 IST

India-Pakistan War Live: Blackout In Jalandhar

Amid the tension between India and Pakistan, Jalandhar DC informed taht the city is under blackout for some time as some drones have been reportedly sighted in Jalandhar

 

04:11 IST

India Pakistan Live Update: Complete Blackout In Akhnoor

Amid rising tensions along the India-Pakistan border, a complete blackout has been enforced in Akhnoor. Explosions and sirens can also be heard.

 

 

 

04:06 IST

India Pakistan War Live: 32 Airports Suspended

The Airports Authority of India and other relevant aviation authorities have issued a series of notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) noting the temporary closure of 32 airports across Northern and Western India for all civil flight operations. The NOTAM is in effect from  from May 9, 2025, to May 14.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK