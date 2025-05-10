India Pakistan War LIVE Updates: Complete Blackout In Akhnoor; Explosions Reported, 32 Airports Shut Down

As tensions escalated between India and Pakistan, multiple drones were reportedly sighted at 26 different locations—stretching from Baramulla in the north to Bhuj in the south—along both the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC). Due to the situation, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities have issued a series of notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) declaring the temporary closure of 32 airports across Northern and Western India for all civil flight operations.

The NOTAM is effective from May 9, 2025, to May 14, 2025 due to operational reasons.