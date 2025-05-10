India Pakistan War LIVE Updates: Complete Blackout In Akhnoor; Explosions Reported, 32 Airports Shut Down
India Pakistan War News, Jammu Kashmir Drone Attack News LIVE Updates: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Airports Authority of India (AAI), along with other aviation authorities, has issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary closer of civil flight operationat at 32 airports across Northern and Western India.
Trending Photos
As tensions escalated between India and Pakistan, multiple drones were reportedly sighted at 26 different locations—stretching from Baramulla in the north to Bhuj in the south—along both the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC). Due to the situation, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities have issued a series of notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) declaring the temporary closure of 32 airports across Northern and Western India for all civil flight operations.
The NOTAM is effective from May 9, 2025, to May 14, 2025 due to operational reasons.
Stay Tuned With ZEE News For All Live Updates On Pakistan Drone Attack, India-Pakistan Attack LIVE Updates, India Pakistan War News, Flights Updates
India-Pakistan War Live: Blackout In Jalandhar
Amid the tension between India and Pakistan, Jalandhar DC informed taht the city is under blackout for some time as some drones have been reportedly sighted in Jalandhar
India Pakistan Live Update: Complete Blackout In Akhnoor
Amid rising tensions along the India-Pakistan border, a complete blackout has been enforced in Akhnoor. Explosions and sirens can also be heard.
#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir | A complete blackout has been enforced in Akhnoor. Explosions and sirens can be heard.
(Visuals deferred by an unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/aWtA1C5Ob3
— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025
India Pakistan War Live: 32 Airports Suspended
The Airports Authority of India and other relevant aviation authorities have issued a series of notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) noting the temporary closure of 32 airports across Northern and Western India for all civil flight operations. The NOTAM is in effect from from May 9, 2025, to May 14.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.