Live Updates | Indo-Pak War Tensions: India to Conduct Nationwide Mock Drills Amid Rising Tensions With Pakistan

Mock Drill On May 7 LIVE: The Ministry of Home Affairs, in view of rising security concerns after the Pahalgam terror attack, will carry out a nationwide civil defence mock drill on May 7 across 244 districts to boost emergency preparedness and public safety measures. "In the current geo-political scenario, new and complex threats/challenges have emerged, hence, it would be prudent that optimum civil defence preparedness in the states/UTs is maintained at all times," the ministry stated.

During the mock drills, authorities will simulate air-raid sirens, conduct evacuation practice, enforce blackout procedures, and activate hotline communication links with the Indian Air Force. The exercise will also include emergency blackout measures, early camouflage of critical infrastructure, and rehearsals of updated evacuation plans.