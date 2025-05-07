Live Updates | Indo-Pak War Tensions: India to Conduct Nationwide Mock Drills Amid Rising Tensions With Pakistan
Mock Drill On May 7 LIVE: The Union Home Ministry has ordered these drills to be conducted nationwide in response to growing Indo-Pak tensions following the deadly attack that claimed 26 lives, scroll down for all the latest updates.
Mock Drill On May 7 LIVE: The Ministry of Home Affairs, in view of rising security concerns after the Pahalgam terror attack, will carry out a nationwide civil defence mock drill on May 7 across 244 districts to boost emergency preparedness and public safety measures. "In the current geo-political scenario, new and complex threats/challenges have emerged, hence, it would be prudent that optimum civil defence preparedness in the states/UTs is maintained at all times," the ministry stated.
During the mock drills, authorities will simulate air-raid sirens, conduct evacuation practice, enforce blackout procedures, and activate hotline communication links with the Indian Air Force. The exercise will also include emergency blackout measures, early camouflage of critical infrastructure, and rehearsals of updated evacuation plans.
Indo-Pak Tension LIVE: Welcome to the main live blog
The civil defence mock drill will start at 4 PM on May 7 2025, with sirens going off at various locations. The exercise is designed to teach people how to stay safe during war or emergencies, with assistance from the district administration, fire services, and medical teams.
