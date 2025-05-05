Live Updates | India-Pakistan War Tensions: India Intensifies Global Push To Isolate Pakistan, Block Financial Aid
Pahalgam Terror Attack, India-Pakistan Tensions Live Updates: India banned all trade with Pakistan, suspended key agreements, and ordered nationwide civil defence drills after a deadly Pahalgam terror attack killed 26.
Pahalgam Terror Attack, India-Pakistan Tensions Live Updates: In a sweeping move following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, India has imposed a total ban on all imports and transit of goods from Pakistan, citing national security concerns. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a gazette notification on Saturday, invoking the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992, and the current Foreign Trade Policy 2023 to enforce the prohibition.
India has launched a concerted diplomatic offensive to isolate Pakistan on the global stage and cut off its access to development funding and bailout packages from international financial institutions.
According to government sources quoted by ANI, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa during a meeting in Milan to suspend all forms of financial assistance to Pakistan. As of 2024, ADB's active portfolio in Pakistan consists of 53 loans and 3 grants totaling approximately USD 9.13 billion.
India-Pakistan Tensions Live Updates: India Halts All Trade With Pakistan, Including Life-Saving Drugs
In a significant escalation of economic measures following recent geopolitical tensions, India has effectively halted all direct and indirect trade with Pakistan — including exports of life-saving drugs, vaccines, and medical equipment, according to Dr. Ajay Sahai, Director General and CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).
Speaking on the recent trade restrictions, Dr. Sahai clarified that while there is no specific ban on individual pharmaceutical items, the broader prohibition applies across all sectors. "India has not only banned pharmaceutical exports but has also virtually stopped all trade with Pakistan. This includes direct exports from India, goods in transit, and even consignments routed through third countries," he said.
India-Pakistan Tensions Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi Arrives At Prime Minister's Office In Delhi
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Delhi on Monday.
India-Pakistan Tensions Live Updates: MHA Directs States To Conduct Civil Defence Mock Drills
In a proactive move to bolster national preparedness, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed several states to conduct civil defence mock drills on May 7, focusing on emergency response capabilities in the event of a hostile attack.
