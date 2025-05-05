Live Updates | India-Pakistan War Tensions: India Intensifies Global Push To Isolate Pakistan, Block Financial Aid

Pahalgam Terror Attack, India-Pakistan Tensions Live Updates: In a sweeping move following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, India has imposed a total ban on all imports and transit of goods from Pakistan, citing national security concerns. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a gazette notification on Saturday, invoking the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992, and the current Foreign Trade Policy 2023 to enforce the prohibition.