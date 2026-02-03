India-US Trade deal live updates: People of both the countries will benefit, says Nirmala Sitharaman

India US trade deal live news: US President Donald Trump has announced to reduced the reciprocal tariff, lowering it from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. Taking upon his Truth Social, he referred to his conversation with Prime Minister Modi. He further said that PM Modi was one of his greatest friends and a powerful leader of his country.

In a post on his social media handle Truth Social, he said 'It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine."

Trump also said that he and Prime Minister Modi are leaders who “get things done,” claiming that the Indian Prime Minister had agreed to stop purchasing Russian oil and significantly increase energy imports from the United States. However, the Indian government has so far made no official announcement on any such trade deal.

The US President added that the new US–India trade agreement has come into effect immediately and asserted that India would purchase goods worth more than $500 billion from the US. He further claimed that India would lower both tariff and non-tariff barriers for American products.

PM Modi reaction to India-US Trade deal

Prime Minister Modi on Monday said he was pleased after speaking with his “dear friend” President Trump, welcoming the reduction of tariffs on Made in India products to 18 per cent. Thanking Trump for the announcement, Modi said cooperation between the world’s largest democracies and major economies benefits their people and creates vast opportunities for mutually beneficial growth.

Modi said that cooperation between two major economies and the world’s largest democracies delivers tangible benefits for their people and opens up vast opportunities for mutually rewarding collaboration. He also described Trump’s leadership as crucial for global peace, stability and prosperity, while expressing India’s full backing for his peace initiatives.

Trump later responded on social media, saying that he and Prime Minister Modi are leaders who “get things done,” a quality he claimed is rare among most others.