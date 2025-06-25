LIVE | Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission Launch: Falcon 9 Undergoing Last-Minute System Check, Ready For Lift Off - WATCH
Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission Launch Live Streaming: India’s Shubhanshu Shukla is set to make history as he gears up for launch to the ISS aboard NASA’s Axiom-4 mission today! Stay tuned for the latest updates.
- Shubhanshu Shukla becomes India’s second astronaut to head to space today.
- Axiom-4 mission lifts off at 12 noon IST with a global crew aboard SpaceX Dragon.
- ISRO joins NASA, ESA, and SpaceX in historic commercial spaceflight.
Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 Mission Launch Live Updates: The countdown has begun! Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to lift off into space today, June 25, as part of the highly anticipated Axiom Space Mission 4. The historic launch, scheduled for 12 noon IST (2:31 a.m. EDT), marks India’s major leap in human spaceflight efforts.
The crew will take off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, launched by the Falcon 9 rocket. This is a joint mission led by NASA, Axiom Space, SpaceX, ISRO, and the European Space Agency (ESA).
Shukla, representing ISRO and the Indian Air Force, will serve as the mission’s pilot, making him the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma’s landmark journey in 1984. He will be accompanied by mission commander and former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, and specialists from Poland and Hungary, Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski and Tibor Kapu.
The Axiom-4 mission, also dubbed Mission Akash Ganga, was delayed multiple times due to weather and technical setbacks. Initially set for May 29, today’s launch follows rigorous checks by SpaceX and ISRO for maximum safety.
The Indian space agency acquired Shukla’s seat on the mission for a reported ₹550 crore, making this India’s first participation in a private international spaceflight mission. The crew will spend about two weeks aboard the International Space Station conducting research and outreach.
Docking is expected to take place tomorrow, June 26, at 4:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for all live updates and coverage as India prepares to send its second astronaut to space.
Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom Mission 4 Launch LIVE: Watch Latest Visuals Of Dragon Spacecraft!
(Pic Credits: SpaceX)
Axiom Mission 4 Launch LIVE: Dragon’s Hatch Closed, Ax-4 Crew Ready For Launch!
Dragon’s hatch is closed, all communication and suit checks are complete, the seats are rotated, and the Ax-4 crew is ready for launch!
Axiom Mission 4 Launch LIVE: 'Tibor Is 'Life'
An engineer and a chaser of adventure. Shubhanshu Shukla describes his Hungarian teammate TIbor Kapu as “life” as he brings joy to the entire Axion-4 crew. He is the Mission Specialist.
Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom Mission 4 Launch LIVE: Watch Ax-4 Mission To The Space Station
Watch Falcon 9 launch Dragon and Axiom Space's Ax-4 mission to the Space Station
Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom Mission 4 Launch LIVE: Meet The Crew
Meet the crew flying on Dragon for Axiom Space’s fourth mission to the Space Station.
Axiom Mission 4 Launch LIVE: Shubhanshu In Space Suit
Falcon 9 undergoing last-minute system check, Shubhanshu Shukla ready to lift-off with crew at 12 noon
Axiom Mission 4 Launch Live Updates: Visuals Emerge Of The Ax-4 Crew
The Axiom-4 crew greet family members and pose for a photo-op before proceeding to the SpaceX Dragon Launchpad 39A.
Axiom Mission 4 Launch LIVE: Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Will Study Microorganism Tardigrades In ISS
Tardigrades, commonly referred to as water bears, are tiny microorganisms that play a crucial role in an experiment aimed at exploring their revival, survival, and reproduction in the environment of the International Space Station (ISS).
These remarkable organisms are known for their resilience, having withstood five mass extinctions throughout history. Tardigrades possess extraordinary survival capabilities, enabling them to endure radiation, the vacuum of space, and extreme dehydration. Measuring between 0.5 and 1.5 mm in length, researchers believe that studying Tardigrades could provide insights into how we can better protect humans during space missions and enhance cancer treatments on Earth. Their exceptional adaptability may also help pave the way for survival strategies for future missions to the Moon and Mars.
Axiom Mission 4 Launch Live Updates: Union Minister Jirendra Singh comments
“Indian astronaut Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla formally joins the other three crew members for the much-awaited launch, as of now, scheduled around 12:01 PM IST today. ”
Axiom Mission 4 Launch LIVE: Shubhanshu Shukla's Sister Says, 'Bringing Laurels To Country'
The city of Lucknow is extremely proud of its star, Shubhanshu Shukla, IAF group captain and ISRO’s representative on the Axiom-4 mission. His family and neighbhours express immense pride in him.
“I will only give my best wishes, and my biggest request is that everyone prays for the successful completion of their mission…” said his sister Shuchi Mishra.
Axiom Mission 4 Launch LIVE: What Is The Research Following The Ax-4?
The 60 experiments that will be conducted under the Axion-4 mission will include examining muscle regeneration, growth of sprouts and edible microalgae, survival of tiny aquatic organisms, and human interaction with electronic displays in microgravity.
Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom Mission 4 Launch LIVE: Science Takes Flight
During his 14-day space journey, Shubhanshu Shukla will conduct seven groundbreaking Indian science experiments designed by leading national researchers.
ISRO’s Tushar Phadnis confirmed that India's role in Axiom Mission 4 will offer crucial insights for the upcoming Gaganyaan human spaceflight program and India's broader space goals.
Key among the studies is an experiment on seed germination in microgravity—vital for future space-based nutrition and India-specific food systems in orbit.
Axiom Mission 4 Launch LIVE: MLA Commander Shares Pic Of The Crew Before They Head To The Suit-Up Facility
Sharing the pic on X, Michael L-A wrote, "Feeling pride for Axiom Space- and more than a little FOMO - seeing off the #Ax4 crew just before they head to the suit-up facility. Go Ax-4!"
Axiom Mission 4 Launch LIVE: Shubhanshu Shukla To Spend About 14 Days In The ISS Conducting Various Experiments
The Axiom-4 mission has scheduled a total of 60 experiments to be conducted by its four-member crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS). This includes seven experiments organised by ISRO and five in which Shukla will participate for NASA’s human research program. The experiments Shukla will undertake hold significant implications for future projects, such as the Gaganyaan mission and the proposed Bharat Antariksh Station.
Shukla aims to investigate the physical, cognitive, and physiological responses experienced in space, as well as the effects of continuous electronic displays in microgravity, a crucial consideration for extended missions. His research will address skeletal muscle dysfunction in space and explore therapeutic strategies to mitigate these effects.
In addition, Shukla will focus on the revival, survival, and reproduction of extremophiles like tardigrades, organisms recognized for their remarkable ability to thrive in extreme conditions.
Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom Mission 4 Launch LIVE: NASA's Statement On Collaboration
"As part of a collaboration between NASA and ISRO, Axiom Mission 4 delivers on a commitment highlighted by President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send the first ISRO astronaut to the station."
The space agencies are participating in five joint science investigations and two in-orbit STEM demonstrations.
"NASA and ISRO have a long-standing relationship built on a shared vision to advance scientific knowledge and expand space collaboration."
Axiom Mission 4 Launch LIVE: Axiom Mission 4 Schedule
Thursday, June 26
2:30 PM: Arrival coverage begins on NASA+, Axiom Space, and SpaceX channels.
4:30 PM: Targeted docking to the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module.
Arrival coverage will continue through hatch opening and welcome remarks.
Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom Mission 4 Launch LIVE: Axiom Mission 4 Schedule
Wednesday, June 25
10 AM: Live streaming of Axiom Space and SpaceX launch begins
11:10 AM: NASA joins live coverage
12.01 PM: Axiom-4 mission launch
Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom Mission 4 Launch LIVE: Second Indian To head To ISS
Shubhanshu Shukla, the pilot of the Axiom Mission 4 is the second Indian set to make his journey to the International Space Station. He is the first since Rakesh Sharma’s iconic mission in 1984.
