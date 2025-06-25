LIVE | Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom Space Mission 4 Launch: First Indian Astronaut Set For Historic Launch To ISS Today
Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission Launch Live Streaming: India’s Shubhanshu Shukla is set to make history as he gears up for launch to the ISS aboard NASA’s Axiom-4 mission today! Stay tuned for the latest updates.
- Shubhanshu Shukla becomes India’s second astronaut to head to space today.
- Axiom-4 mission lifts off at 12 noon IST with a global crew aboard SpaceX Dragon.
- ISRO joins NASA, ESA, and SpaceX in historic commercial spaceflight.
Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 Mission Launch Live Updates: The countdown has begun! Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to lift off into space today, June 25, as part of the highly anticipated Axiom Space Mission 4. The historic launch, scheduled for 12 noon IST (2:31 a.m. EDT), marks India’s major leap in human spaceflight efforts.
The crew will take off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, launched by the Falcon 9 rocket. This is a joint mission led by NASA, Axiom Space, SpaceX, ISRO, and the European Space Agency (ESA).
Shukla, representing ISRO and the Indian Air Force, will serve as the mission’s pilot, making him the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma’s landmark journey in 1984. He will be accompanied by mission commander and former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, and specialists from Poland and Hungary, Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski and Tibor Kapu.
The Axiom-4 mission, also dubbed Mission Akash Ganga, was delayed multiple times due to weather and technical setbacks. Initially set for May 29, today’s launch follows rigorous checks by SpaceX and ISRO for maximum safety.
The Indian space agency acquired Shukla’s seat on the mission for a reported ₹550 crore, making this India’s first participation in a private international spaceflight mission. The crew will spend about two weeks aboard the International Space Station conducting research and outreach.
Docking is expected to take place tomorrow, June 26, at 4:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for all live updates and coverage as India prepares to send its second astronaut to space.
Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom Mission 4 Launch LIVE: NASA's Statement On Collaboration
"As part of a collaboration between NASA and ISRO, Axiom Mission 4 delivers on a commitment highlighted by President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send the first ISRO astronaut to the station."
The space agencies are participating in five joint science investigations and two in-orbit STEM demonstrations.
"NASA and ISRO have a long-standing relationship built on a shared vision to advance scientific knowledge and expand space collaboration."
Axiom Mission 4 Launch LIVE: Axiom Mission 4 Schedule
Thursday, June 26
2:30 PM: Arrival coverage begins on NASA+, Axiom Space, and SpaceX channels.
4:30 PM: Targeted docking to the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module.
Arrival coverage will continue through hatch opening and welcome remarks.
Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom Mission 4 Launch LIVE: Axiom Mission 4 Schedule
Wednesday, June 25
10 AM: Live streaming of Axiom Space and SpaceX launch begins
11:10 AM: NASA joins live coverage
12.01 PM: Axiom-4 mission launch
Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom Mission 4 Launch LIVE: Second Indian To head To ISS
Shubhanshu Shukla, the pilot of the Axiom Mission 4 is the second Indian set to make his journey to the International Space Station. He is the first since Rakesh Sharma’s iconic mission in 1984.
