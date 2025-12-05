Indigo Flight Status Live: DGCA Reverses Decision, Keeps Pilot Rest Hours Same As Before

Indigo Flight Status Live: IndiGo faced another day of major disruptions on Friday, cancelling more than 500 flights across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru due to shortage of crew. This issue has continued for the fourth day, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

The airline is struggling to adjust to the new flight-duty and rest-period rules for pilots, which have made scheduling more challenging. Passengers reported long queues and delays at airports as cancellations kept rising throughout the day.

IndiGo said that a mix of “unexpected operational issues” — including technical problems, winter schedule changes, bad weather and airport congestion — has added to the crisis..

So far, nearly 500 flights have been cancelled in the last 3-4 days, with more delays and scrapped flights expected today. The situation has pushed IndiGo into discussions with the aviation regulator DGCA to stabilise operations as quickly as possible. The airline has also issued a public apology to affected passengers.

Following this, IndiGo’s on-time performance at six major metro airports fell to just 8.5% on Thursday, according to data published on the Civil Aviation Ministry’s website.

IndiGo has assured that efforts are underway to restore normal operations soon, and requested temporary FDTL relaxations for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, assuring full operational stability by then, DGCA said. Passengers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.