Indigo Flight Status Live: DGCA Reverses Decision, Keeps Pilot Rest Hours Same As Before
Indigo Flight Status Live: Over 500 flights across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru have been cancelled due to shortage of crew and new FDTL norms. This issue has continued for the fourth day, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.
Trending Photos
Indigo Flight Status Live: IndiGo faced another day of major disruptions on Friday, cancelling more than 500 flights across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru due to shortage of crew. This issue has continued for the fourth day, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.
The airline is struggling to adjust to the new flight-duty and rest-period rules for pilots, which have made scheduling more challenging. Passengers reported long queues and delays at airports as cancellations kept rising throughout the day.
IndiGo said that a mix of “unexpected operational issues” — including technical problems, winter schedule changes, bad weather and airport congestion — has added to the crisis..
So far, nearly 500 flights have been cancelled in the last 3-4 days, with more delays and scrapped flights expected today. The situation has pushed IndiGo into discussions with the aviation regulator DGCA to stabilise operations as quickly as possible. The airline has also issued a public apology to affected passengers.
Following this, IndiGo’s on-time performance at six major metro airports fell to just 8.5% on Thursday, according to data published on the Civil Aviation Ministry’s website.
IndiGo has assured that efforts are underway to restore normal operations soon, and requested temporary FDTL relaxations for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, assuring full operational stability by then, DGCA said. Passengers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
Stay Tuned For Live Updates:
Indigo Flight Status Live: DGCA Reverses Decision
Indigo Flight Status Live: “In view of the ongoing operational disruptions and representations received from various airlines regarding the need to ensure continuity and stability of operations...the instruction contained in the referenced paragraph that no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect…” the DGCA said, quoted by ANI.
Indigo Flight Status Live: ‘Pilot Rest Hours Same As Before’, Says DGCA
Indigo Flight Status Live: Amid hundreds of flight disruptions of IndiGo Airlines, the DGCA has reversed its decision by keeping pilot rest hours the same as before.
Indigo Flight Status Live: 30 Flights Cancelled At Goa Airport
Indigo Flight Cancellation Live: Amid severe disruptions, IndiGo cancelled 30 domestic flights from Goa Airport in the morning. “30 IndiGo flights to cities including Bengaluru, Surat, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Delhi, Indore, Mumbai, and Bhopal have been cancelled since Friday morning,” Dabolim Airport said on X.
Indigo Flight Status Live: On-Time Performance Falls To 8.5%
Indigo Flight Status Live: IndiGo’s on-time performance at six major metro airports fell to just 8.5% on Thursday, according to data published on the Civil Aviation Ministry’s website.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.