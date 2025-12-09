IndiGo Flight Status Today LIVE: Over 180 Flights Cancelled In Bengaluru and Hyderabad; Key Routes May Be Affected
Indigo Flight Status Today Live: IndiGo’s flight disruptions entered another week on Tuesday, with hundreds of cancellations nationwide. As issues persist, the government has reduced the airline’s winter schedule, and passengers are advised to check live updates before heading to the airport. Stay tuned for live updates.
Trending Photos
Indigo Flight Status Today LIVE: Indigo Flight Cancellations Highlights: A fresh wave of disruptions hit air travellers on Tuesday as IndiGo cancelled over 200 flights across multiple cities, including 121 in Bengaluru, 58 in Hyderabad, 41 in Chennai and four in Kerala. With cancellations piling up nationwide, the government has now moved to scale down IndiGo’s winter flight schedule and redistribute some of its slots to other carriers.
IndiGo, which operates about 60% of India’s domestic air traffic, usually runs around 2,200 flights a day during the winter schedule. However, the government has now decided to scale back this number due to the ongoing operational issues.
Indigo faced a major breakdown in its operations, leading to more than 1,000 flight cancellations on December 5, 2025, according to regulators. Today, over 300 more IndiGo flights were cancelled as the disruptions continued for the seventh day. In a video message, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline has restored its network in 137 stations.
Delhi International Airport has also issued a new advisory, warning that IndiGo flights may still get delayed. Passengers have been asked to check the latest status of their flight before leaving for the airport to avoid last-minute problems.
Stay Tuned With Zee News For All Indigo Flight Status Live Updates
IndiGo Flight Status Today LIVE: Govt Cuts Flights Amid Disruptions
Government's crackdown on IndiGo, flight schedules to face cuts..IndiGo's 2200 flights every day
#IndiGo #FlightCuts #GovernmentAction | @Nidhijourno @akhileshanandd pic.twitter.com/eHZP6hgcC0
— Zee News (@ZeeNews) December 9, 2025
Indigo Flight Status LIVE: Flights Resume, Delayed Baggage Delivered, Refunds Processed
Indigo Flight Status: IndiGo has reported a recovery in its operations, successfully operating 1,800 flights on Monday, according to a company statement. Passengers received some relief as around 4,500 delayed bags have been delivered, with the remaining luggage expected to be processed within the next 36 hours. Additionally, the airline has processed refunds worth approximately Rs. 827 crore for cancellations up to December 15, with the remaining cases still underway.
IndiGo Flight Status LIVE Updates: 31 Flights Cancelled At Mumbai Airport
At Mumbai Airport, IndiGo has cancelled a total of 31 flights so far, including 14 arrivals and 17 departures. This marks one of the lowest cancellation numbers reported at the airport in recent days.
Indigo Flight Status LIVE Updates: IndiGo Cancels Over 200 Flights Nationwide
Air passengers faced major disruptions on Tuesday as IndiGo called off more than 200 flights nationwide, with Bengaluru seeing 121 cancellations, Hyderabad 58, Chennai 41, and Kerala 4.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.