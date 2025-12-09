IndiGo Flight Status Today LIVE: Over 180 Flights Cancelled In Bengaluru and Hyderabad; Key Routes May Be Affected

Indigo Flight Status Today LIVE: Indigo Flight Cancellations Highlights: A fresh wave of disruptions hit air travellers on Tuesday as IndiGo cancelled over 200 flights across multiple cities, including 121 in Bengaluru, 58 in Hyderabad, 41 in Chennai and four in Kerala. With cancellations piling up nationwide, the government has now moved to scale down IndiGo’s winter flight schedule and redistribute some of its slots to other carriers.

IndiGo, which operates about 60% of India’s domestic air traffic, usually runs around 2,200 flights a day during the winter schedule. However, the government has now decided to scale back this number due to the ongoing operational issues.

Indigo faced a major breakdown in its operations, leading to more than 1,000 flight cancellations on December 5, 2025, according to regulators. Today, over 300 more IndiGo flights were cancelled as the disruptions continued for the seventh day. In a video message, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline has restored its network in 137 stations.

Delhi International Airport has also issued a new advisory, warning that IndiGo flights may still get delayed. Passengers have been asked to check the latest status of their flight before leaving for the airport to avoid last-minute problems.