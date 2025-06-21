LIVE | International Yoga Day 2025: Goa Chief Minister Calls For 15-Minute Yoga Sessions In Schools
11th International Yoga Day 2025 Celebration LIVE Updates:: Yoga Sangam 2025 is making history with over a lakh locations and crores uniting across India and the world for International Yoga Day.
- Yoga Sangam 2025 aims to set a Guinness World Record with over 3 lakh people performing yoga simultaneously in Visakhapatnam.
- Prime Minister Modi is leading the main International Yoga Day event in Andhra Pradesh today.
- Over one lakh locations across India, including Delhi's 11 new sites, are hosting creative and community-driven yoga celebrations.
International Yoga Day 2025 LIVE Updates: Yoga isn’t just a solo stretch anymore, it’s becoming a national spectacle. Yoga Sangam 2025, a grand initiative by the Ministry of Ayush, redefines the 11th International Day of Yoga. With over one lakh venues and millions joining in, this celebration of breath, body, and unity is about to go down in history.
The biggest highlight? Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take center stage today in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, where a massive 26-km corridor stretching from RK Beach to Bhogapuram is being prepped to host over 3 lakh yoga enthusiasts, together, aiming to set world records, including one with Guinness.
Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is leaving no stone unturned, mobilising lakhs more across the state for synchronised yoga sessions in what promises to be the largest collective practice ever seen.
But the movement isn’t confined to AP. From rooftops to riversides, schoolyards to office lobbies, India will be breathing as one. Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that, for the first time, the city will host large-scale events across 11 zones. She is leading a session by the Yamuna, urging citizens to reconnect with India’s cultural roots.
Already, over 50,000 organisations, ranging from schools and corporations to NGOs and artists, are on board. And this isn't just about yoga poses. From planting saplings post-session to painting themed posters, this celebration encourages creativity and community action, turning International Yoga Day into a movement of mindful, mass participation.
LIVE International Yoga Day: Goa Chief Minister Calls For 15-Minute Yoga Sessions In Schools
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has urged school teachers to practice yoga with students for 15 minutes every day to stay physically and mentally fit.
Mr Sawant, who was participating in a programme held on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day in Bambolim, said yoga is an integral part of the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission envisioned by PM Modi.
School teachers are trained in the practice of yoga by various organisations, he said.
"I request teachers to practice yoga with their students in schools for at least 15 minutes daily," the chief minister said.
He said regular yoga practice will help students concentrate and remain mentally and physically fit.
"Fit India is a part of Viksit Bharat 2047 mission. We want every youngster to be physically fit. We should not practice yoga only because a teacher or yoga trainer forces us. We should for ourselves and our families," Mr Sawant said.
International Yoga Day 2025 LIVE: Does Yoga Work For Period Pain?
Menstrual cramps are caused by muscle contractions in the uterus. Yoga relaxes these muscles, boosts blood flow, and calms the nervous system, offering natural pain relief.
International Yoga Day 2025 LIVE: Troops Perform Yoga At Attari Border In Punjab
Border Security Forces personnel have performed Yoga at the Attari border in Amritsar.
#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab | BSF organises a yoga event that is being performed at the Attari border on #InternationalDayofYoga. pic.twitter.com/xT5e1vtmuE
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025
LIVE International Yoga Day: President Murmu Attends Yoga Event In Uttarakhand
President Droupadi Murmu attends the Yoga event in Dehradun on the occasion of the International Yoga Day 2025.
#WATCH | Dehradun , Uttarakhand | President Droupadi Murmu joins others to perform Yoga on #InternationalYogaDay2025. pic.twitter.com/hdNVDe3xC2
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025
LIVE International Yoga Day 2025: Norwegian Ambassador's How It Started Vs How It's Going Post On Yoga
Norwegian Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, has shared a "how it started vs how it's going" post on International Yoga Day.
"When I moved to India last year, I started practicing Yoga more actively! As we mark International Yoga Day 2025, proud to show my attempt at headstand lotus pose! I find Yoga beneficial for my mental & physical health & hope you do too," she said on X, and posted two pictures of her performing Yoga.
How it started vs how it's going
When I moved to India last year, I started practicing #Yoga more actively!
As we mark #InternationalYogaDay2025, proud to show my attempt at headstand lotus pose!
I find #Yoga beneficial for my mental & physical health & hope you do too! pic.twitter.com/uqbYiXXRKe
— Ambassador May-Elin Stener (@NorwayAmbIndia) June 21, 2025
International Yoga Day LIVE: Why Is International Yoga Day Celebrated?
International Yoga Day was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations in 2014. It was officially adopted by the UN and first observed on June 21, 2015, the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.
The day aims to promote the global adoption of yoga and to highlight its importance in leading a balanced and peaceful life. Every year, the day is marked by mass yoga events, workshops, and awareness drives across countries.
LIVE International Yoga Day 2025: Army Performs Yoga At Poonch
J&K: Indian Army personnel, along with locals, perform Yoga at Poonch on the occasion of International Yoga Day.
#WATCH | J&K | Indian Army personnel, along with locals, perform #Yoga at Poonch on the occasion of #InternationalYogaDay. pic.twitter.com/O8kcb7aT2Z
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025
International Yoga Day LIVE: Surya Namaskar – Sun Salutation
The perfect full-body workout within yoga, Surya Namaskar combines 12 poses in a flowing sequence.
Benefits:
Stimulates liver function
Boosts circulation and metabolism
Burns calories and detoxifies the body
How to do:
Perform 5–12 rounds daily for optimal results.
LIVE International Yoga Day 2025: Om Birla Extends greetings
Delhi: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla says, "I extend my greetings on International Yoga Day. Today, Yoga has become the everyday routine of people across the world. Yoga is the heritage of India, and the world has also recognised its scientific importance..."
#WATCH | Delhi | Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla says, "I extend my greetings on International Yoga Day. Today, Yoga has become the everyday routine of people across the world. Yoga is the heritage of India, and the world has also recognised its scientific importance..." https://t.co/xwChbqOyaw pic.twitter.com/X2wCM5AlO0
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025
LIVE International Yoga Day: 'Yoga's Popularity Rising Across UK,' King Charles On International Yoga Day
King Charles has said that Yoga's popularity is increasing across the United Kingdom.
As hundreds of people gathered in London to mark International Day of Yoga, Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami opened the proceedings by reading out a special message from King Charles.
The 76-year-old monarch, known for his affinity for Yoga, said this annual celebration "promoted the global principles of unity, compassion and wellbeing".
"The theme of this year's day, Yoga for One Earth, One Health, reminds us how vitally important it is that the world comes together to secure a happy and healthy future for present and future generations," read the King's message from Buckingham Palace.
LIVE International Yoga Day 2025: How Did Yoga Originate?
Yoga originated over 5,000 years ago in ancient India, making it one of the oldest spiritual and wellness practices in the world. Its earliest references are found in the Rig Veda, a sacred Hindu text. However, it was the sage Patanjali who systematised yoga around 200 BCE in his classic work, the Yoga Sutras.
He laid out the Eightfold Path of Yoga, also known as Ashtanga Yoga:
1. Yama – Moral codes
2. Niyama – Self-discipline
3. Asana – Physical postures
4. Pranayama – Breath control
5. Pratyahara – Withdrawal of senses
6. Dharana – Concentration
7. Dhyana – Meditation
8. Samadhi – Enlightenment
Over time, yoga evolved across cultures and traditions, becoming both a spiritual and physical discipline practiced worldwide.
LIVE International Yoga Day 2025: 3 Lakh People Stretch With PM Modi
As the world celebrates International Yoga Day 2025, millions are turning to yoga not just as a spiritual journey, but as a powerful and holistic approach to healing the body. On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2025, PM Modi said, "Yoga is the pause button that humanity needs to breathe, to balance, and become whole again." He said, "Yoga is the solution to stay away from stress. Increasing obesity is a topic of concern."
Yoga isn't just an exercise. It is a way of life. Wonderful to join this year's Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam. https://t.co/ReTJ0Ju2sN
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2025
International Yoga Day 2025 LIVE: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje Performs Yoga
Bengaluru, Karnataka: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje performs Yoga on the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2025.
#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka | Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje performs #Yoga on the occasion of #InternationalDayofYoga2025. pic.twitter.com/CLcb16oa2Q
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025
LIVE International Yoga Day 2025: Essential Dos And Don'ts To Follow For Safe And Effective Yoga Practice
With International Yoga Day 2025 being celebrated today, millions across the world are rolling out their yoga mats and embracing a practice that brings harmony between body and mind. Whether you're a seasoned yogi or just beginning your journey, it’s important to understand that doing yoga right is just as crucial as doing it at all.
Yoga may appear gentle and slow, but if performed incorrectly, it can cause discomfort or even injury. So before you join the global celebration, here’s a comprehensive, beginner-friendly guide to the most important dos and don'ts of yoga, designed to help you maximise benefits while keeping risks at bay.
LIVE International Yoga Day: 'India Is Empowering The Science Of Yoga Through Modern Research,' Says PM
PM Narendra Modi says, "For the expansion of Yoga in the world, India is empowering the science of Yoga through modern research... We are also encouraging evidence-based therapy in the field of Yoga. Delhi AIIMS has done a good job in this regard. Its research has shown that yoga has a critical role in the treatment of cardiac and neurological disorders, and it also plays an important role in women's health and mental health."
LIVE International Yoga Day 2025: PM Modi Perform Yoga In Vizag With Over 3 Lakh People
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi leads the nation in celebrating #InternationalDayofYoga2025, from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
(Source: ANI/DD News) pic.twitter.com/0X9WcOCqDK
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025
International Yoga Day 2025 LIVE: Origin, Benefits, And Beginner’s Guide To Embrace Yoga For A Healthier Life
Yoga is not just a fitness trend; it’s a timeless science of wellness. As the world celebrates International Yoga Day 2025 today, millions are joining together in a global celebration of health, mindfulness, and spiritual well-being. But what exactly is yoga, how did it originate, and why has it become such a powerful tool for modern living?
LIVE International Yoga Day 2025: PM Modi Talks On Stress And Rising Obesity
PM Modi said, "Yoga is the solution to staying away from stress. Rising obesity across the country is a topic of concern."
International Yoga Day 2025 LIVE: PM Modi says, 'Yoga Is The Pause Button That Humanity Needs'
PM Modi said, "Yoga is the pause button that humanity needs to breathe, to balance, and become whole again. Let this Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga For Humanity 2.0. Where yoga is a global partnership."
Yoga isn't just an exercise. It is a way of life. Wonderful to join this year's Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam. https://t.co/ReTJ0Ju2sN
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2025
PM Modi, Andhra CM Attend International Yoga Day Celebrations In Vizag
PM Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu attended the International Yoga Day celebrations at RK beach in Visakhapatnam.
#WATCH | Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi and CM Chandrababu Naidu attend the International Yoga Day celebrations.
Source: ANI/DD pic.twitter.com/yCt17dFa7h
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025
International Yoga Day LIVE: 'Yoga Is A Way Of Life,' PM Modi At Visakhapatnam Event
Speaking at the Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam, PM Modi said that Yoga isn't just an exercise but "a way of life".
Yoga isn't just an exercise. It is a way of life. Wonderful to join this year's Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam. https://t.co/ReTJ0Ju2sN
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2025
LIVE International Yoga Day 2025: 'Yoga Is For Everyone,' Says PM Modi
PM Modi said, "Yoga is for everyone, beyond boundaries, age, background, or ability."
PM Modi Addresses The Nation, Says 'Yoga Has Brought The World Together'
International Yoga Day 2025 LIVE: How to Celebrate?
Join a community yoga session, participate in virtual classes, or even host a yoga challenge with friends. The idea is not just to perform yoga, but to embrace its philosophy in your daily life.
Yoga is more than stretching or a trendy workout. It’s a lifestyle rooted in ancient wisdom that can transform your body, mind, and spirit. On International Yoga Day 2025, take a step toward inner balance and outer strength, one pose at a time.
International Yoga Day LIVE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Attends International Yoga Day Celebrations
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends International Yoga Day celebrations in Udhampur He says, "As we said earlier, Operation Sindoor is not over yet... India is fully prepared to take every step against terrorism... Today, when we are celebrating International Yoga Day, we should also understand the true meaning of the word Yoga. Yoga means connecting every section of the society with the culture and soul of India. This is Yoga."
#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends #InternationalYogaDay celebrations in Udhampur
He says, "As we said earlier, Operation Sindoor is not over yet... India is fully prepared to take every step against terrorism... Today, when we are celebrating International Yoga… pic.twitter.com/MshF09KZ7F
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025
LIVE International Yoga Day: CM Yogi Says, 'You can reach a higher level of spirituality through Yoga'
UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, "Your wishes are fulfilled only if you are healthy physically... You can reach a higher level of spirituality through Yoga... It's the tradition of our Rishis that has been kept alive by our Vedas, Puranas and other texts..."
#WATCH | Gorakhpur | On #InternationalYogaDay, UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, "Your wishes are fulfilled only if you are healthy physically... You can reach a higher level of spirituality through Yoga... It's the tradition of our Rishis that has been kept alive by our Vedas, Puranas… pic.twitter.com/LQwZRSIi9H
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025
International Yoga Day LIVE: What to Avoid When Starting Yoga?
1. Don’t skip warm-ups and cooldowns
2. Avoid practicing right after meals
3. Don't compare yourself to others, your yoga journey is personal
4. Avoid overexertion, rest when needed
International Yoga Day was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations in 2014. It was officially adopted by the UN and first observed on June 21, 2015, the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.
The day aims to promote the global adoption of yoga and to highlight its importance in leading a balanced and peaceful life. Every year, the day is marked by mass yoga events, workshops, and awareness drives across countries.
LIVE International Yoga Day: Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani Performs Yoga
Delhi: Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen N.S. Raja Subramani performs yoga at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment, on the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga.
#WATCH | Delhi: Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen N.S. Raja Subramani performs yoga at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment, on the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga. pic.twitter.com/oMTqGG7L2c
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025
LIVE International Yoga Day 2025: Anupam Kher Perfoms Yoga At CGI New York Times Square
Actor Anupam Kher, among other dignitaries, participates in Yoga organised at CGI New York, in collaboration with Times Square.
#WATCH | #InternationalYogaDay | Actor Anupam Kher, among other dignitaries, participates in Yoga organised at CGI New York, in collaboration with Times Square.
(Source - CGI New York) pic.twitter.com/HY0Y2MykEa
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025
LIVE International Yoga Day 2025: 'Yoga Is The Invaluable Gift Of India's Rishi tradition,' CM Yogi Extends Wishes
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tweets, "Hearty congratulations to the people of the state and all yoga practitioners on International Yoga Day! Yoga, the invaluable gift of India's Rishi tradition, has shown the world the path to mental, spiritual and physical upliftment. Come, let us participate in building a healthy society by making yoga a part of our daily routine."
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tweets, "Hearty congratulations to the people of the state and all yoga practitioners on International Yoga Day! Yoga, the invaluable gift of India's Rishi tradition, has shown the world the path to mental, spiritual and physical upliftment. Come,… pic.twitter.com/HeslQQLrRG
— IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2025
LIVE International Yoga Day 2025: PM Modi To Arrive Soon
#WATCH | Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: People gather along the beach to take part in International Yoga Daya celebrations which will be presided over by PM Narendra Modi, in attendance of CM Chandrababu Naidu. pic.twitter.com/Mjru9Nvtli
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025
International Yoga Day 2025 LIVE: People Gather Along The Beach To Perform Yoga With PM Modi
Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: People gather along the beach to take part in International Yoga Daya celebrations which will be presided over by PM Narendra Modi, in attendance of CM Chandrababu Naidu.
LIVE International Yoga Day 2025: What Is Yoga? How Did It Originate?
Yoga is an ancient mind-body practice that combines physical postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and ethical principles to promote overall well-being. The word "Yoga" comes from the Sanskrit root “yuj”, meaning to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body, mind, and spirit.
Yoga originated in ancient India over 5,000 years ago. Its earliest references appear in the Rig Veda, one of Hinduism’s oldest sacred texts. The practice was later systematised by the sage Patanjali in the Yoga Sutras, which laid out the eightfold path of Ashtanga Yoga, including ethical conduct, physical discipline, breath control, and meditation.
Traditionally, yoga was a spiritual discipline aimed at achieving liberation (moksha). Over time, especially in modern practice, it has also become a holistic fitness regimen. Today, yoga is embraced globally for its physical, mental, and emotional health benefits, bridging ancient wisdom with contemporary well-being.
LIVE International Yoga Day 2025: Meet 12-Year-Old Who Has Made It To The Book Of World Records
Hassan, Karnataka: Ruthvi AM, a 12-year-old yoga practitioner who has made it to the Book of World Records, performs yogasanas ahead of the International Day of Yoga. Ruthvi AM says, "When I do yoga, I feel relaxed. I get more concentration to study. I performed 10 asanas in a minute, which earned me a spot in the Book of World Records... I want to be an international yoga champion..."
#WATCH | Hassan, Karnataka: Ruthvi AM says, "When I do yoga, I feel relaxed. I get more concentration to study. I performed 10 asanas in a minute, which earned me a spot in the Book of World Records... I want to be an international yoga champion..." (20.06) https://t.co/M5AbVAndnT pic.twitter.com/FyuyBX9FdX
— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2025
#WATCH | Hassan, Karnataka: Ruthvi AM, a 12-year-old yoga practitioner who has made it to the Book of World Records, performs yogasanas ahead of the International Day of Yoga. (20.06) pic.twitter.com/PNxEtR4830
— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2025
International Yoga Day 2025 LIVE: Indian Coast Guard Region East Embraces The Power Of Yoga
As a spirited prelude to International Day Of Yoga 2025, Indian Coast Guard Region East embraced the power of Yoga across land & sea. 200+ personnel & families united at Visakhapatnam (ICG DHQ-6). ICG Ship Rani Abbakka practised yoga on Tamil Nadu’s sacred shores. ICG Ship Shaurya led serene Yoga At Sea.
#WATCH | As a spirited prelude to International Day Of Yoga 2025, Indian Coast Guard Region East embraced the power of Yoga across land & sea. 200+ personnel & families united at Visakhapatnam (ICG DHQ-6). ICG Ship Rani Abbakka practised yoga on Tamil Nadu’s sacred shores. ICG… pic.twitter.com/gIE0dTscHm
— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2025
LIVE International Yoga Day 2025: ITBP Performs Yoga In Leh
ITBP performed Yoga on the banks of Pangong Tso at BOPs Dhan Singh Thapa and Chartse (24 Bn, Leh), located at 14,100–14,200 feet, on International Yoga Day.
#WATCH | ITBP performed Yoga on the banks of Pangong Tso at BOPs Dhan Singh Thapa and Chartse (24 Bn, Leh), located at 14,100–14,200 feet, on International Yoga Day.
Source: ITBP pic.twitter.com/mzuKIj9SGh
— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2025
International Yoga Day 2025 LIVE: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Performs Yoga
Kurukshetra: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, and other attendees perform yoga during the celebrations of the 11th International Day of Yoga under the guidance of Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev.
#WATCH | Kurukshetra: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, and other attendees perform yoga during the celebrations of the 11th International Day of Yoga under the guidance of Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev.
Source: Aastha TV pic.twitter.com/rsm6oo58Zm
— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2025
International Yoga Day 2025 LIVE: Yoga To Remove Double Chin
A double chin, also known as submental fat, is a common concern that affects many people regardless of age or weight. It can result from genetics, aging, poor posture, or weight gain. While cosmetic treatments and surgery are options, yoga offers a natural, effective, and holistic approach to reduce double chin by toning and strengthening the muscles around the jaw and neck.
International Yoga Day 2025 LIVE: Yoga Poses to Lose Belly Fat For Toned Tummy
Yoga is not just about flexibility or stress relief—it’s a powerful tool for body transformation. When practiced consistently, these yoga poses can help reduce belly fat and improve overall health. The key is patience, persistence, and mindfulness in every movement.
International Yoga Day 2025 LIVE: Major Signature Events On IYD 2025
Yoga Bandhan
Yoga Park
Yoga Samavesh
Yoga Prabhava
Yoga Connect
Harit Yoga
Yoga Unplugged
Yoga Mahakumbh
Samyoga
International Yoga Day 2025 LIVE: India To Organise Events In 1,300 Cities Across The Globe
India will organise thematic events and programmes in 1,300 cities across the globe to mark the International Day of Yoga on Saturday, showcasing the nation's ancient tradition and soft power.
"On the 10th anniversary of International Day of Yoga, we will practically cover every country in the world where yoga events are being organised. In some countries like the US, we are hosting multiple events across various cities," ICCR's Director General, K Nandini Singla, was quoted as saying in a statement.
LIVE International Yoga Day 2025: PM Modi To Participate In Massive Celebrations in Andhra Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to headline a grand-scale International Yoga Day celebration in Andhra Pradesh this Saturday, taking place along a sprawling 26-km corridor from RK Beach in Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram—where more than 3 lakh participants are expected to perform yoga in unison.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the event, scheduled from 6:30 am to 8:00 am, is being meticulously planned to gain national and global recognition, with the aim of securing a Guinness World Record for mass participation.
To amplify the impact, the Andhra Pradesh government is mobilising lakhs of people across the state with coordinated yoga sessions, transforming June 21 into a statewide celebration of wellness and unity.
International Yoga Day 2025 LIVE: Delhi To See Large Scale Yoga Events This Year, Says CM Gupta
Chief minister Rekha Gupta recently announced that the Delhi government will host large-scale International Yoga Day celebrations across the city on June 21, marking what she said was a sharp shift from the approach of the previous administration. Speaking at the inauguration of an Ayurvedic kitchen at the Maharshi Ayurveda Hospital in her assembly constituency Shalimar Bagh, Gupta also underscored the significance of yoga as a cultural and spiritual cornerstone, not just a fitness trend.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.