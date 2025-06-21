LIVE | International Yoga Day 2025: Goa Chief Minister Calls For 15-Minute Yoga Sessions In Schools

International Yoga Day 2025 LIVE Updates: Yoga isn’t just a solo stretch anymore, it’s becoming a national spectacle. Yoga Sangam 2025, a grand initiative by the Ministry of Ayush, redefines the 11th International Day of Yoga. With over one lakh venues and millions joining in, this celebration of breath, body, and unity is about to go down in history.

The biggest highlight? Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take center stage today in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, where a massive 26-km corridor stretching from RK Beach to Bhogapuram is being prepped to host over 3 lakh yoga enthusiasts, together, aiming to set world records, including one with Guinness.

Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is leaving no stone unturned, mobilising lakhs more across the state for synchronised yoga sessions in what promises to be the largest collective practice ever seen.

But the movement isn’t confined to AP. From rooftops to riversides, schoolyards to office lobbies, India will be breathing as one. Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that, for the first time, the city will host large-scale events across 11 zones. She is leading a session by the Yamuna, urging citizens to reconnect with India’s cultural roots.

Already, over 50,000 organisations, ranging from schools and corporations to NGOs and artists, are on board. And this isn't just about yoga poses. From planting saplings post-session to painting themed posters, this celebration encourages creativity and community action, turning International Yoga Day into a movement of mindful, mass participation.