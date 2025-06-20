LIVE | International Yoga Day 2025: 3 Lakh People To Stretch Together With PM Modi, India Gears Up For 11th Yoga Day Celebrations
International Yoga Day 2025 LIVE: Yoga Sangam 2025 is set to make history with over a lakh locations and crores uniting across India and the world for International Yoga Day.
- Yoga Sangam 2025 aims to set a Guinness World Record with over 3 lakh people performing yoga simultaneously in Visakhapatnam.
- Prime Minister Modi will lead the main International Yoga Day event in Andhra Pradesh on June 21, 2025.
- Over one lakh locations across India, including Delhi's 11 new sites, will host creative and community-driven yoga celebrations.
International Yoga Day 2025 LIVE Updates: Yoga isn’t just a solo stretch anymore, it’s becoming a national spectacle. Yoga Sangam 2025, a grand initiative by the Ministry of Ayush, is all set to redefine the 11th International Day of Yoga. With over one lakh venues and millions expected to join in, this celebration of breath, body, and unity is about to go down in history.
The biggest highlight? Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take center stage on June 21 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, where a massive 26-km corridor stretching from RK Beach to Bhogapuram is being prepped to host over 3 lakh yoga enthusiasts, together, aiming to set world records, including one with Guinness.
Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is leaving no stone unturned, mobilising lakhs more across the state for synchronised yoga sessions in what promises to be the largest collective practice ever seen.
But the movement isn’t confined to AP. From rooftops to riversides, schoolyards to office lobbies, India will be breathing as one. Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that, for the first time, the city will host large-scale events across 11 zones. She herself will lead a session by the Yamuna, urging citizens to reconnect with India’s cultural roots.
Already, over 50,000 organisations, ranging from schools and corporates to NGOs and artishttps://zeenews.india.com/ts, are on board. And this isn't just about yoga poses. From planting saplings post-session to painting themed posters, this celebration encourages creativity and community action, turning International Yoga Day into a movement of mindful, mass participation.
International Yoga Day 2025 LIVE: India To Organise Events In 1,300 Cities Across The Globe
India will organise thematic events and programmes in 1,300 cities across the globe to mark the International Day of Yoga on Saturday, showcasing the nation's ancient tradition and soft power.
"On the 10th anniversary of International Day of Yoga, we will practically cover every country in the world where yoga events are being organised. In some countries like the US, we are hosting multiple events across various cities," ICCR's Director General, K Nandini Singla, was quoted as saying in a statement.
LIVE International Yoga Day 2025: PM Modi To Participate In Massive Celebrations in Andhra Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to headline a grand-scale International Yoga Day celebration in Andhra Pradesh this Saturday, taking place along a sprawling 26-km corridor from RK Beach in Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram—where more than 3 lakh participants are expected to perform yoga in unison.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the event, scheduled from 6:30 am to 8:00 am, is being meticulously planned to gain national and global recognition, with the aim of securing a Guinness World Record for mass participation.
To amplify the impact, the Andhra Pradesh government is mobilising lakhs of people across the state with coordinated yoga sessions, transforming June 21 into a statewide celebration of wellness and unity.
International Yoga Day 2025 LIVE: Delhi To See Large Scale Yoga Events This Year, Says CM Gupta
Chief minister Rekha Gupta recently announced that the Delhi government will host large-scale International Yoga Day celebrations across the city on June 21, marking what she said was a sharp shift from the approach of the previous administration. Speaking at the inauguration of an Ayurvedic kitchen at the Maharshi Ayurveda Hospital in her assembly constituency Shalimar Bagh, Gupta also underscored the significance of yoga as a cultural and spiritual cornerstone, not just a fitness trend.
