Islampur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: High-stakes contest set to unfold

Islampur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: The Islampur assembly constituency voted in the first phase of the Bengal assembly polls on April 23. The voter turnout was recorded to be 91.41 per cent. In the 2021 assembly polls, Abdul Karim Chowdhary, TMC candidate, emerged victorious.

Also read: West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Fierce TMC vs BJP battle soon

This year, the high-stakes political battle is between Agarwal Kanaia Lal of TMC, Guddy Riaz of Congress, and Chitrajit Roy of BJP. Other candidates in the fray are MD. Sami Khan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and independent candidates include Kamal Majumdar and Neyaz Imam. West Bengal voted in two phases, 152 on April 23 and 142 on April 29. The results for 293 seats are being declared today.

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