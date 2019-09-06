Live updates: Less than 4 hours to go for ISRO Chandrayaan-2 moon landing

New Delhi: The entire country is waiting with bated breath for the ultimate moment in the history of India – the landing of Indian Space Research Organisation's Chandrayaan-2 on the south pole of the moon – a place where no man or man-made mission has ever landed before.

Live TV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ISRO Chairman K Sivan will be present at the headquarters of the space agency in Bengaluru as the soft landing takes place on the lunar surface. Millions across the world are expected to tune in to watch this historic event.

The soft landing of Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander on the lunar surface is scheduled between 1:30 am to 2:30 am on Saturday, followed by the Rover (Pragyan) roll out between 5:30 am to 6:30 am.

Stay tuned for live updates of ISRO Chandrayaan-2's landing: