Live updates: Less than 4 hours to go for ISRO Chandrayaan-2 moon landing

6 September 2019, 22:37 PM
Less than four hours to go, we are ready for the historic event of landing of #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander.
6 September 2019, 22:33 PM
Scientists at ISRO Monitoring Centre in Bengaluru:
The final descent of #Chandrayaan2 to take place on the Lunar South Pole, tonight. #Visuals from ISRO Monitoring Centre in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/dZTcjmkg6G
— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2019
6 September 2019, 22:04 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Bengaluru Airport where he was received by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa. He will reach ISRO centre in Bengaluru tonight ahead of landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the moon.
6 September 2019, 22:02 PM
ISRO has so far launched 75 missions, two re-entry missions and built 105 spacecrafts, 10 student satellites and 297 foreign satellites.
READ: ISRO diaries - Chandrayaan-2 and other milestones of the Indian space agency
6 September 2019, 22:02 PM
Chandrayaan-2, which comprises of an Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan), is expected to land on moon at 1:30 am and 2:30 am. But do you know where exactly will it land?
Explained: Where will Chandrayaan-2 land near moon's South Pole
6 September 2019, 22:00 PM
The Chandrayaan-2 mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. After revolving around the earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, Chandrayaan-2 began its journey to the moon on August 14.
Read: Complete timeline of ISRO's Chandrayaan-2
6 September 2019, 21:59 PM
The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft will be the first-ever expedition to the south pole of the moon and the mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to conduct a soft landing on the lunar surface. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in Bengaluru to witness the historic moment live. About 60-70 school students will also join PM Modi. The landing of Vikram lander will be followed by the Pragyan Rover roll out, from inside it, between 5.30 am to 6.30 am. ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan is also scheduled to address a press conference between 8.00 am to 9.00 am on September 7.