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NewsIndiaJadavpur election results 2026 live updates Debabrata Majumdar tmc vs Sarbori Mukherjee bjp vs Bikashranjan Bhattacharya cpim winner
WEST BENGAL ELECTION RESULTS 2026

Jadavpur election results 2026 live updates Debabrata Majumdar tmc vs Sarbori Mukherjee bjp vs Bikashranjan Bhattacharya cpim winner

Jadavpur Election Results 2026 LIVE: From the Jadavpur assembly seat, BJP's Sarbori Mukherjee is up against TMC’s Debabrata Majumdar. The assembly seat voted in phase 2 on April 29. 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:27 AM IST|Source:
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Jadavpur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Jadavpur is a general category assembly seat, situated in the South 24 Parganas district. It is one of the 7 assembly segments of Jadavpur Parliament Seat. This time, TMC has fielded Debabrata Majumdar from the assembly seat against BJP's Sarbori Mukherjee. The other contesting candidates in the fray are Bikashranjan Bhattacharya of CPIM, Shyamlal Mondal of Congress, Debabrata Bera of Socialist Unity Centre Of India (COMMUNIST), Krishanu Nag, and others, bringing the total to 13. 

In the 2021 Assembly Election, TMC's Debabrata Majumdar had won the polls from this constituency, defeating BJP, Congress, and more. In 2016, Sujan Chakraborty from CPM had won, whereas in 2011 assembly elections, TMC's Manish Gupta had won. The 294 seats of West Bengal were voted on in two phases, 152 on April 23 and 142 on April 29. The results for all 294 seats are being declared today.

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