Jagiroad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting to start shortly, first leads and key contest updates

Jagiroad Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Jagiroad assembly constituency is located in the Morigaon district of Assam. It falls under the Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency. It is a general (unreserved) seat with a mixed population of tribal and non-tribal communities. Politically, the constituency has witnessed competition mainly between the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, making it a closely watched seat in Assam’s electoral landscape. Pijush Hazarika of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Sri Babul Das of Congress are the two candidates in the fray for the seat.

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