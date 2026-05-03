Jagiroad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting to start shortly, first leads and key contest updates
Jagiroad Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Jagiroad assembly constituency is located in the Morigaon district of Assam. It falls under the Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency.
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Jagiroad Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Jagiroad assembly constituency is located in the Morigaon district of Assam. It falls under the Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency. It is a general (unreserved) seat with a mixed population of tribal and non-tribal communities. Politically, the constituency has witnessed competition mainly between the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, making it a closely watched seat in Assam’s electoral landscape. Pijush Hazarika of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Sri Babul Das of Congress are the two candidates in the fray for the seat.
Jagiroad Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates
Counting begins at 8 am. Initial leads will reveal the direction of this closely contested battle between the BJP and Congress.
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