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NewsIndiaJagiroad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting to start shortly, first leads and key contest updates
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Jagiroad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting to start shortly, first leads and key contest updates

Jagiroad Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Jagiroad assembly constituency is located in the Morigaon district of Assam. It falls under the Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency. 

Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 07:56 AM IST|Source:
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Jagiroad Election Results 2026 LIVE
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Jagiroad Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Jagiroad assembly constituency is located in the Morigaon district of Assam. It falls under the Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency. It is a general (unreserved) seat with a mixed population of tribal and non-tribal communities. Politically, the constituency has witnessed competition mainly between the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, making it a closely watched seat in Assam’s electoral landscape. Pijush Hazarika of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Sri Babul Das of Congress are the two candidates in the fray for the seat.

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04 May 2026
07:55 IST

Jagiroad Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates

Counting begins at 8 am. Initial leads will reveal the direction of this closely contested battle between the BJP and Congress.

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