Jaipur Mock Drills LIVE: Blackout and Siren Drills to Take Place in 28 Cities – Check Latest Update Here

Jaipur Mock Drill LIVE: All states and Union Territories will carry out mock drills on Wednesday, May 7, in response to new and growing threats, especially after tensions with Pakistan increased following the Pahalgam terror attack. Following the recent developments, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has instructed all states and Union Territories to strengthen their civil defence measures. The Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards has issued a notice highlighting the need to address "new and complex threats" and emphasized the importance of maintaining a high level of preparedness.

The drills will involve sounding air-raid sirens, training people on how to protect themselves during a possible attack, and cleaning out old bunkers and trenches. A similar nationwide exercise was last seen about 50 years ago, just before the 1971 war with Pakistan, when civil defence drills were held to get citizens ready for possible air strikes.