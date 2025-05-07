Jaipur Mock Drills LIVE: Blackout and Siren Drills to Take Place in 28 Cities – Check Latest Update Here
Jaipur Mock Drills LIVE Updates: Jaipur Govt, Indian Army, and Jaipur Police will take part in nationwide mock drills on May 7 to boost civil defence readiness amid rising security threats across 244 districts, scroll down for latest updates.
Jaipur Mock Drill LIVE: All states and Union Territories will carry out mock drills on Wednesday, May 7, in response to new and growing threats, especially after tensions with Pakistan increased following the Pahalgam terror attack. Following the recent developments, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has instructed all states and Union Territories to strengthen their civil defence measures. The Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards has issued a notice highlighting the need to address "new and complex threats" and emphasized the importance of maintaining a high level of preparedness.
The drills will involve sounding air-raid sirens, training people on how to protect themselves during a possible attack, and cleaning out old bunkers and trenches. A similar nationwide exercise was last seen about 50 years ago, just before the 1971 war with Pakistan, when civil defence drills were held to get citizens ready for possible air strikes.
Jaipur Mock Drill LIVE: Date and time of mockdrill
The civil defence mock drill will start at 4 PM on May 7, 2025, with sirens going off at various locations. The exercise is designed to teach people how to stay safe during war or emergencies, with assistance from the district administration, fire services, and medical teams.
