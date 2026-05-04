Jalpaiguri Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Will TMC uproot BJP?

Jalpaiguri Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Jalpaiguri assembly constituency is located in the Jalpaiguri district of North Bengal. This district lies in the Dooars region, close to the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas, and shares proximity with Bhutan.

This year, the BJP has fielded candidate Ananta Deb Adhikary against Krishna Das of TMC. Other candidates in the fray include Debraj Barman of CPI(M), Bedodyuti Roy of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Sudipta Mohanta of Congress, along with other candidates.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, Dr Pradip Kumar Barma of TMC won the seat against Soujit Singha of BJP. However, in the 2016 election, Sukhbilas Barma of Congress won the seat against TMC candidate Dharttimohan Roy. The 294 seats of West Bengal were voted on in two phases - 152 on April 23 and 142 on April 29. The results for all 294 seats are being declared today.

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