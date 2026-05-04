Jalukbari Election Result 2026 Live: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma faces crucial test in Assam's most watched constituency

Jalukbari Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Assamese voter turnout has been very healthy in light of the recently conducted 2026 Assembly Elections, which took place amidst stringent security measures. With a great deal of voter participation being recorded across Assam, all eyes are now set on May 4 for the counting of votes.

As far as the elections of 2026 are concerned, there have been many constituencies that have been considered vital for the formation of the next government of Assam. One such constituency that has received widespread attention is that of Jalukbari. Being the constituency of the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Jalukbari has become one of the major battlefields of the 2026 elections.