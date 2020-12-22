J&K DDC election results 2020 Live updates: Counting of votes for 280 seats to begin shortly

22 December 2020, 08:03 AM
All necessary arrangements, including tight security, have been made for the counting. State Election Commissioner KK Sharma has conducted a review. Returning Officers are in charge of the counting process for each DDC constituency. The counting exercise will be monitored and recorded for transparency.
22 December 2020, 07:50 AM
The elections, held in eight phases, began on November 28 and ended on December 19. Officials in the State Election Commission said a total of 4,181 candidates, including over 450 women, were in the fray for the 280 DDC seats.
22 December 2020, 07:50 AM
Results of the recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) elections will be announced on Tuesday.