J&K DDC election results 2020 Live updates: Counting of votes for 280 seats to begin shortly

The counting of votes polled in Jammu and Kashmir's District Development Council (DDC) elections will begin in all 20 districts at 9 AM on Tuesday. The elections, held in eight phases, began on November 28 and ended on December 19. Officials in the State Election Commission said a total of 4,181 candidates, including over 450 women, were in the fray for the 280 DDC seats. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 22, 2020 - 08:04
Comments
File Image of poling in J&K DDC polls

JAMMU: The counting of votes polled in Jammu and Kashmir’s District Development Council (DDC) elections will begin in all 20 districts at 9 AM on Tuesday. The elections, held in eight phases, began on November 28 and ended on December 19. Officials in the State Election Commission said a total of 4,181 candidates, including over 450 women, were in the fray for the 280 DDC seats. 

The results will decide the fate of 4,181 candidates, including 450 women, who contested from 280 DDC seats in Jammu and Kashmir. About 51 per cent of the 57 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise in the elections, which were largely peaceful.

These were the first elections to the third tier of the Panchayati Raj system held in Jammu and Kashmir. These were also the first mass polls that happened after provisions of Article 370 were abrogated and Jammu and Kashmir was made a Union Territory in August 2019.

Stay tuned for live updates on Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) DDC Election Results 2020 -

22 December 2020, 08:03 AM

All necessary arrangements, including tight security, have been made for the counting. State Election Commissioner KK Sharma has conducted a review. Returning Officers are in charge of the counting process for each DDC constituency. The counting exercise will be monitored and recorded for transparency.

22 December 2020, 07:50 AM

The elections, held in eight phases, began on November 28 and ended on December 19. Officials in the State Election Commission said a total of 4,181 candidates, including over 450 women, were in the fray for the 280 DDC seats.

22 December 2020, 07:50 AM

Results of the recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) elections will be announced on Tuesday. 

