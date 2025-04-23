Advertisement
PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK LIVE UPDATES

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: PM Modi Lands In Delhi After Cutting Short Saudi Visit

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates:  Terrorists opened fire at a popular tourist spot near Kashmir’s Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2025, 06:47 AM IST|Source:
A security personnel keeps vigil amid high alert after terrorists attacked tourists at Pahalgam in J&K's Anantnag district, in Akhnoor, J&K, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. At least one person has died and 20 suffered injuries in the attack. (Photo: PTI)

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: A devastating terror attack rocked a popular tourist spot near Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, where terrorists opened fire at a town on Tuesday afternoon, claiming the lives of at least 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states. The Tuesday attack was the deadliest in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia and decided to return to New Delhi on Tuesday night, as the terror attack sent shockwaves in the country and drew widespread condemnation and outrage. He was originally scheduled to return to India on Wednesday night. The 26 dead included two foreigners - from the UAE and Nepal - and two locals, officials said.

