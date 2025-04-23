Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: PM Modi Lands In Delhi After Cutting Short Saudi Visit

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: A devastating terror attack rocked a popular tourist spot near Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, where terrorists opened fire at a town on Tuesday afternoon, claiming the lives of at least 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states. The Tuesday attack was the deadliest in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia and decided to return to New Delhi on Tuesday night, as the terror attack sent shockwaves in the country and drew widespread condemnation and outrage. He was originally scheduled to return to India on Wednesday night. The 26 dead included two foreigners - from the UAE and Nepal - and two locals, officials said.

