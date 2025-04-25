Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Pakistan on Thursday put the Simla Agreement and other bilateral accords with India on hold, suspended all trade, closed its airspace for Indian airlines and said any attempt to divert the water meant for it under the Indus Water Treaty will be considered an Act of War.

Islamabad also closed the Wagah border post, cancelled visas given to Indians under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and asked military advisers at the Indian High Commission to leave—mirroring steps taken the previous evening by India over the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Pakistani announcements followed a meeting here of its National Security Committee chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in response to the Indian decision on Wednesday to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and downgrade diplomatic ties with Islamabad.

That call was taken by India after the attack Tuesday in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Thursday, without naming Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a public meeting in Bihar that the killers of Pahalgam will be pursued “to the ends of the earth” and promised to “identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers”. As tensions escalated, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar postponed his visit next week to Bangladesh. The stock market in Pakistan saw a sharp dip Thursday.

