LIVE Updates Jammu Weather: Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc, Road Near Fourth Tawi Bridge Washed Away

LIVE Updates Jammu Weather: Jammu Weather Live Updates: Continuous heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir’s Jammu division has led to a sharp rise in water levels across most rivers, streams, and seasonal waterways.

Major rivers like the Tawi and Ravi are now flowing above the danger mark, raising concerns over potential flooding and disruption in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, at least four people were reportedly killed on Tuesday in a heavy downpour in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district. According to IANS, officials said that two people were killed after their house collapsed, while two others died in flash floods triggered by continuous rainfall in Doda district.

Traffic was suspended on the J-K national highway on Tuesday due to adverse weather, triggering shooting stones in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

Subsequently, the Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast intense/heavy to very heavy rain in the Jammu division and heavy rain in some parts of the Kashmir division.