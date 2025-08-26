LIVE Updates Jammu Weather: Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc, Road Near Fourth Tawi Bridge Washed Away
LIVE Updates Jammu Weather: Heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir has caused widespread disruption, particularly in the Jammu division. In Doda district, at least four people lost their lives on Tuesday. Authorities are monitoring the situation and urging residents to stay cautious.
LIVE Updates Jammu Weather: Jammu Weather Live Updates: Continuous heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir’s Jammu division has led to a sharp rise in water levels across most rivers, streams, and seasonal waterways.
Major rivers like the Tawi and Ravi are now flowing above the danger mark, raising concerns over potential flooding and disruption in low-lying areas.
Meanwhile, at least four people were reportedly killed on Tuesday in a heavy downpour in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district. According to IANS, officials said that two people were killed after their house collapsed, while two others died in flash floods triggered by continuous rainfall in Doda district.
Traffic was suspended on the J-K national highway on Tuesday due to adverse weather, triggering shooting stones in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.
Subsequently, the Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast intense/heavy to very heavy rain in the Jammu division and heavy rain in some parts of the Kashmir division.
Jammu Weather Live: Water Enters Residence In Jammu
Rainwater entered a residence in the Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu, as the region continued to receive heavy rainfall.
#WATCH | J&K | Rainwater enters a residence in the Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu, as the region continues to receive heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/ufUyodDqqI
— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025
Jammu Weather Live: Rainfall In Jammu Wreaks Havoc
Incessant heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Jammu, disrupting normal life. Visuals surfaced from Gadigarh area of Jammu as people were rescued by the Indian Army.
#WATCH | J&K: Incessant heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Jammu, disrupting normal life. Visuals from Gadigarh area of Jammu as people are being rescued by the Indian Army. pic.twitter.com/ujiKxDU3mq
— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025
Jammu Weather Live: Army Personnel Carry Out Rescue Op
Indian Army personnel rescued people who were stranded in their houses in Gadigarh of Jammu, as the area flooded following incessant heavy rainfall.
#WATCH | J&K: Indian Army personnel rescue people who are stranded in their houses in Gadigarh of Jammu, as the area is flooded following incessant heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/fdBEQbZVuE
— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025
Jammu Weather Live: Road Washed Away Near 4th Tawi Bridge
Road near the fourth Tawi bridge has been washed away as waterbodies swell following incessant heavy rainfall.
#WATCH | Jammu, J&K: Road near the fourth Tawi bridge has been washed away as waterbodies swell following incessant heavy rainfall.
Visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/O9bsdkCani
— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025
Jammu Weather Live: DY SP Ajay Anand Says 'Water Flow At Pul Doda Is Very Strong...'
Speaking to ANI, Dy SP Headquarters, Ajay Anand said, "Continuous rainfall is being witnessed in J&K for the last 3-4 days, especially since last night, very heavy rainfall is being seen... The flow of water at Pul Doda is very strong, and the level is continuously rising. Within the next 1-2 hours, the water will come on the bridge. Maximum people living on the banks of the Chenab have been rescued... We request people of Doda city, Kishtwar and Bhaderwah to not step out of their homes under any circumstances. In case of any emergency, please contact the police or civil administration..."
#WATCH | Doda, J&K | Dy SP Headquarters, Ajay Anand says, "Continuous rainfall is being witnessed in J&K for the last 3-4 days, especially since last night, very heavy rainfall is being seen... The flow of water at Pul Doda is very strong, and the level is continuously rising.… https://t.co/cYDw05xdCW pic.twitter.com/ZekS6ThYPq
— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025
