Jamui Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Jamui Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Jamui assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is expected between BJP’s Shreyasi Singh and the RJD’s Md Shamsad Alam.
Jamui Election Results 2025 Live Updates: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Jamui, a key assembly constituency in Bihar’s Jamui district, was won by Shreyasi Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She had defeated Vijay Prakash of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), securing a clear victory.
From the Jamui assembly seat in the 2025 elections, BJP has again fielded Shreyasi Singh, while RJD has nominated Md Shamsad Alam to contest against her. The RJD has extended its support to the Mahagathbandhan alliance. Other contenders in the battle include Mahavir Yadav from BSP, Anil Prasad Sah from JSP and independent candidate Khokhan Singh.
Stay Tuned For Jamui Seat Live Election Result 2025:
