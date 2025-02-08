Janakpuri Election Result 2025 Live: Counting Will Begin At 8:00 AM

Janakpuri Election Result 2025 LIVE: Janakpuri is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi. It is a well-developed area in the South West district, close to Delhi Cantonment. The constituency was created in 2008 after the delimitation process.

Janakpuri is part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, which includes nine other assembly seats: Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Uttam Nagar, Vikaspuri, Dwarka, Matiala, and Najafgarh. It was planned in the late 1960s as one of Asia's largest residential colonies. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Rajesh Rishi from AAP won with 67,968 votes. BJP’s Ashish Sood came second with 53,051 votes, while Congress candidate Radhika Khera got 2,084 votes.

Similarly, in 2015, Rajesh Rishi won with 71,802 votes, defeating BJP’s Professor Jagdish Mukhi (46,222 votes) and Congress’ Suresh Kumar (4,699 votes). In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat won the West Delhi parliamentary seat with a strong lead.