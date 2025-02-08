Jangpura Election Result 2025 Live: All Eyes On Manish Sisodia As AAP Seeks To Retain Key Seat

Jangpura Election Result Live Update: Counting votes in the Delhi Assembly polls will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The national capital voted on Wednesday, February 5, after more than a month of election campaigning.

In the 2025 Assembly elections, the national capital witnessed a three-cornered contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. While the AAP is eyeing a third straight term in power, the BJP is aiming to win the polls in the capital after a gap of more than 25 years.

Jangpura Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

As the counting of votes begins, eyes will be on several high-profile seats in the national capital. One of the seats drawing buzz is the Janpura Assembly constituency where the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has fielded one of its big leaders Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia, a three-time MLA from the Patparganj constituency, has been fielded by the AAP from Janpura in this year’s polls.

The AAP faces a tough contest in Jangpura, with the saffron party fielding Tarvinder Singh Marwah and the Congress nominating Farhad Suri.

In the 2020 Delhi polls, AAP candidate Praveen Kumar won the seat with 45,133 votes. BJP candidate Impreet Singh Bakshi received 29,070 votes, while Congress candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah garnered 13,565 votes.