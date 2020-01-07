JNU violence live updates: FIR against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, 19 others for vandalism, attack

7 January 2020, 11:33 AM
A large number of police force have been stationed outside the JNU campus. The JNU gate has been kept closed and students are also being allowed to enter after veryifying their details, making inquiries and checking identity cards.
7 January 2020, 11:19 AM
After some time a few CIS staff managed to enter the office and restored the information system which had been shut down by agitating students the previous day. Soon, a large number of student agitators entered the office abused the staff and forced them out of the office preventing the public servants from performing their official duties. The University administration immediately informed the police about the incident. A police team led by the SHO Vasant Kunj North police station visited the site and took stock of the situation and left after some time. At around 1 pm, as per the security report, a group of student agitators again entered the CIS office from the back door by breaking open the glass door. They illegally trespassed the University property with the criminal intent to damage to the public property once inside they damaged the servers and made it dysfunctional and severely damaged the fibre optic cables power supplies and broke the biometric systems inside the room.
7 January 2020, 11:14 AM
The Chief Security Officer of the JNU registered a complaint at the Vasant Kunj police station (North) in the national capital. The complaint read that the Communication and Information Service (CIS) office was closed down during the entire night of January 3-4. Since the entire registration process was halted due to the lockdown of the CIS office, an effort was made by the CIS Staff with the help of JNU security guards to open the office at 6 am in the morning of January 4. At this time, the following indulged in physical violence, pushed the lady guards, verbally abused and threatened them with dire consequences if they opened the lock of the CIS office. Aishe Ghosh, Saket Moon, Satish Yadav, Sarika Chaudhary, G Suresh, Krish Jaiswal, Vivek Kumar, Gautam Sharma, Vaskar V Mech, Apekha Priyadarshi, Shreya Ghosh, Sweta Kashyap, Sambhavit Siddhi, Vivek Kumar Pandey, Raju Kumar, Manas Kumar, Chunchun Yadav, Kamaran, Dolan, and Geeta Kumari. A few of the security guards were beaten up by the agitating students and they were injured.
7 January 2020, 10:35 AM
Delhi Police has filed an FIR against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others (name not in the accused column but in detail list) for attacking security guards and vandalizing server room on January 4. The complaint was filed by JNU administration. FIR was registered on January 5.
7 January 2020, 10:32 AM
Hundred of JNU students gathered in front of the North Gate of the university to protest against the attack on students and teachers. Blaming ABVP for the act of violence JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh said that since past 4-5 days violence was being promoted in the campus by some RSS affiliated professors and ABVP. She added, ''Every iron rod used against the students will be given back by debate and discussion. JNU's culture will not be eroded anytime soon. JNU will uphold its democratic culture''. Aishe further demanded the removal of the vice-chancellor.
7 January 2020, 10:31 AM
The protesting students hit the streets demanding strict action against those who resorted to violence on campus. Students in Mumbai also protested outside the Gateway of India on Monday, posters of 'Free Kashmir' were also seen at JNU solidarity march in Mumbai's Gateway of India. Along with students, Bollywood personalities including Sushant Singh, Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi, Taapsee Pannu and Anil Kapoor also protested over the JNU incident.
7 January 2020, 10:30 AM
People across India have been condemning the act and held protest showing posters in solidarity with the JNU on Monday (January 6). The violence also drew strong reactions from students and opposition party leaders and social media was flooded with hashtags in support of JNU.
7 January 2020, 10:27 AM
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar asserted that when he studied in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), he didn't see any "tukde tukde" gang there. Speaking at an event in the national capital on Monday Jaishankar said, "On JNU issue, what I have to say, I have said yesterday. I can certainly tell you when I studied at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), we didn't see any 'tukde tukde' gang there."