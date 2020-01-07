JNU violence live updates: FIR against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, 19 others for vandalism, attack

Days after the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus was rocked by violence, the Delhi Police filed an FIR against JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for attacking security guards and vandalizing server room on January 4 (Saturday). The complaint was filed by the JNU administration and an FIR was registered on January 5 (Sunday).

On Sunday (December 5) evening, the JNU campus was rocked by violence when a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods and also vandalised the property. More than a dozen students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

People across India have been condemning the act and held protest showing posters in solidarity with the JNU on Monday (January 6). The violence also drew strong reactions from students and opposition party leaders and social media was flooded with hashtags in support of JNU. The protesting students hit the streets demanding strict action against those who resorted to violence on campus.

Here are the live updates: