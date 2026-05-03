Jaynagar election results 2026 live updates biswanath das tmc vs aloke halder bjp vs apurba pramanik cpim winner
Jaynagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: From the Jaynagar assembly seat, BJP's Aloke Halder is up against TMC’s Biswanath Das. The assembly seat voted in phase 2 on April 29.
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Jaynagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Jaynagar (SC) is situated in the South 24 Parganas district and is one of the 7 assembly segments of the Jaynagar (SC) Parliament Seat. This time, Trinamool Congress has fielded Biswanath Das from the assembly seat against the BJP's Aloke Halder. The other contesting candidates in the fray are Apurba Pramanik of CPIM, Tapas Kumar Baidya of Congress, Sankar Deb Mondal of BSP, and others, bringing the total to 13.
In 2021 and 2016, TMC’s Biswanath Das has been winning the assembly elections from this constituency, defeating BJP, Congress, and more. In 2011 Tarun Kanti Naskar from SUCI(C) won. The 294 seats of West Bengal were voted on in two phases, 152 on April 23 and 142 on April 29. The results for all 294 seats are being declared today.
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