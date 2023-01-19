LIVE UPDATES | IIT JEE Main 2023: NTA likely to RELEASE Admit card TOMORROW, intimation slip RELEASED- Direct download link here
JEE Main Admit Card 2023 (SOON) Live Updates: The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, scroll down for latest updates.
JEE Main Admit Card 2023 (SOON) Live Updates: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2023 admit card will be out soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 18 announced a revised schedule for session one of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023. According to the notice uploaded on the NTA website, the NTA will conduct session one of the JEE (Main) 2023 on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2023, for B.E./B. Tech (Paper 1, Shift 1st, and Shift 2nd). For B. Arch and B. Planning (Paper 2A and 2B), the exam will be conducted on January 28 (2nd Shift only). According to the old schedule, the test was supposed to get over on January 31, but now the exam will be held on February 1 as well.
The JEE Main 2023 will be held twice. As per the JEE Mains 2023 exam date, the first session of JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in January, the second session will be held between April 6 and April 12. While the BE, BTech papers will be conducted as Paper 1, the BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.
JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: Admit Card
Candidate's name and personal details.
Exam centre and city details.
Roll number.
Exam day guidelines.
Other information.
JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: Exam City Information Slip
NTA has issued exam city information slip for JEE Main 2023 candidates. Download it from jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2023 admit card Live Updates: Dress code for exam day
JEE Main admit card will contain important instructions for candidates, including the dress code. They need dress for the exam day accordingly and report as per the mentioned time to undergo mandatory frisking.
JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: Exams to be held in 290 cities
Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 examination will be held in different Centres located in 290 cities throughout the country and 25 Cities outside India.
JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: Cancellation of result
The result of JEE Main 2023 of the candidates who indulge in unfair means practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the result of those candidates who appear from the centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate or person to write the examination on his behalf will be cancelled. And no plea will be entertained in this regard.
JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: Exam Date First Attempt
The JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam will begin on January 24, 2023.
JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: Revised schedule
The NTA will conduct session one of the JEE (Main) 2023 for B.E./B. Tech on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2023.
JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: 75% Eligibility Criteria
NTA has allowed students who are in the top 20 percentile or have scored above 75 per cent marks in Class 12 in each education board to apply for NITs, IIITs, JEE Advanced 2023.
JEE Main 2023: Revised exam dates
Session 1: January 24-February 1.
Session 2: April 6-12
NTA JEE Main 2023: Session 2 Registration
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will make the JEE Main 2023 session 2 registration link active between February 7 and March 7.
JEE Mains 2023: Steps to download admit card
Visit -jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on the JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit card link.
Enter the application number and date of birth.
The JEE Main 2023 admit card will display on the screen.
Download the hall ticket PDF and take a printout.
JEE Mains 2023 Live Updates: Exam Timings
The NTA will conduct the JEE Main session 1 exam in two shifts. The first shift for Paper 1 (BE, BTech) will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The first shift for Paper 2 for BArch and BPlanning will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: Details on the admit card
JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: Session 1 Admit Card expected ANYTIME
JEE Main 2023 Admit card will likely be out on 20 Jan.
JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: Exam city information slip out
