JEE Main Admit Card 2022 (SOON) LIVE: JEE Main session 2 Admit card to be out TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic.in- check time and other details here
JEE Main admit card will be out today, 21 July, scroll down for the latest updates.
JEE Main Admit Card LIVE: National Testing Agency, NTA will be releasing the JEE Main Admit Card 2022 for the Session 2 Exams today, July 21, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the Session 2 Exams will be able to download their admit card for the same from the official website –jeemain.nta.nic.in. Recently, NTA confirmed the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam dates. As per a notice dated July 20, 2022, JEE Main Session 2 will commence from July 25, 2022 onwards. As per the earlier notice issued by NTA, the July session was scheduled to begin from July 21, 2022.
The JEE Main Session 2 was scheduled to begin on July 21 which has now been postponed to July 25. Before the JEE Main Session 2 admit card, NTA will also release the exam city slip. For further details, candidates are advised keep an eye on the official website of NTA. As many as 6,29,778 candidates registered for the JEE Main Session 2 examination 2022. The exam will be held in more than 500 cities across the country and 17 cities outside India.
JEE Main 2022 session 2: Here is how to download marks sheets
- Go to the NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- On the home page, click on the admit card link under the candidate activity tab.
- Login with roll number and date of birth, and download it.
JEE Main Admit Card 2022: Number of Candidates dropped
This time, 629778 students will appear in JEE Main. The number is low compared to session 1, when 769589 students appeared.
JEE Main admit card 2022 - Total Students
A total of 629778 candidates are going to appear for the session 2 exam
JEE Main admit card 2022 session 2 - Exam city slip
Candidates searching for JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam city slip are informed that the National Testing Agency will soon release the JEE Main 2022 exam city intimation slip session 2 at the official website.
JEE Main session 2: Exam Date
The National Testing Agency has postponed the NTA JEE session 2 exam dates 2022. The official notification reads that the JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exam date are from July 25 onwards.
JEE Mains admit card 2022 session 2 - Websites to download the admit card
examinationservices.nic.in
jeemain.nta.nic.in admit card 2022
nta.ac.in
testservices.nic.in
- Candidates have to follow the below steps to download JEE Mains admit card 2022 session 2 online.
- Visit the NTA JEE Main official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022.
- Click on the direct link to download JEE admit card.
- Enter application number and date of birth in the required fields.
- Check all the details mentioned in the JEE Main session 2 admit card.
- Download the admit card for future reference.
JEE Main Admit Card: Date and Time
JEE Main admit card will be out today, 21 July 2022 anytime soon
