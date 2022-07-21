JEE Main Admit Card LIVE: National Testing Agency, NTA will be releasing the JEE Main Admit Card 2022 for the Session 2 Exams today, July 21, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the Session 2 Exams will be able to download their admit card for the same from the official website –jeemain.nta.nic.in. Recently, NTA confirmed the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam dates. As per a notice dated July 20, 2022, JEE Main Session 2 will commence from July 25, 2022 onwards. As per the earlier notice issued by NTA, the July session was scheduled to begin from July 21, 2022.

The JEE Main Session 2 was scheduled to begin on July 21 which has now been postponed to July 25. Before the JEE Main Session 2 admit card, NTA will also release the exam city slip. For further details, candidates are advised keep an eye on the official website of NTA. As many as 6,29,778 candidates registered for the JEE Main Session 2 examination 2022. The exam will be held in more than 500 cities across the country and 17 cities outside India.