JEE Main Admit Card 2022 (SOON) LIVE Updates: JEE Main session 2 Admit card to be out TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic.in- check time and other details here
JEE Main Admit Card 2022 (SOON) LIVE Updates: JEE Main session 2 Admit card to be out today at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main Admit Card 2022 (SOON) LIVE Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will be releasing the JEE Main Admit Card 2022 for the Session 2 Exams today, July 21, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the Session 2 Exams will be able to download their admit card for the same from the official website –jeemain.nta.nic.in. Recently, NTA confirmed the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam dates. As per a notice dated July 20, 2022, JEE Main Session 2 will commence from July 25, 2022 onwards. As per the earlier notice issued by NTA, the July session was scheduled to begin from July 21, 2022.
The JEE Main Session 2 was scheduled to begin on July 21 which has now been postponed to July 25. Before the JEE Main Session 2 admit card, NTA will also release the exam city slip. For further details, candidates are advised keep an eye on the official website of NTA. As many as 6,29,778 candidates registered for the JEE Main Session 2 examination 2022. The exam will be held in more than 500 cities across the country and 17 cities outside India.
JEE Main: Changes in Format
This year, one major change in the format is the introduction of negative marking. While candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct answer, one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. However, there will be no deductions for questions that candidates do not attempt.
In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.nic.in.
- jeemain.nta.nic.in
- nta.ac.in
JEE Main 2022 session 1 result: 14 students topped the exam
In the JEE Main Session 1 results declared some days ago, as many as 14 students have secured 300/300 or 100 per cent marks in the engineering entrance exam.
JEE Main 2022: Change in exam pattern
JEE Main 2022 will be divided into sections, this year. Section A will have 20 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and all these will be in MCQ format. Section B will have 10 questions on deriving numerical values. Last year, the NTA had increased the number of questions from 75 to 90, and candidates had to attempt any five questions in section B.
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card: Details Mentioned
- Name of the candidate
- Date of birth
- Signature of the candidate
- Photograph of the candidate
- Roll number
- The exact address of the exam centre
- System Generated application number
- DigiLocker
- Umang App
JEE Mains 2022: Best out of 2 results
After JEE Main session 2 exam, NTA will announce final results. For students who take both sessions, the best out of two results will be considered for rank list.
Beginning on July 25, 2022, 629778 candidates will take the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) at various Centers spread across more than 500 cities across the country, including 17 cities outside of India.
Candidates can phone 011-40759000 or email jeemain@nta.nic.in if they are having problems downloading the JEE (Main) - 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) Admit Card or the undertaking.
Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2022 Session 1 was conducted by National Testing Agency from June 23 to June 29, 2022.
JEE Main 2022 session 2: Total Languages
JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be held in these 13 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The exam will begin on July 25.
- Go to the NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- On the home page, click on the admit card link under the candidate activity tab.
- Login with roll number and date of birth, and download it.
This time, 629778 students will appear in JEE Main. The number is low compared to session 1, when 769589 students appeared.
A total of 629778 candidates are going to appear for the session 2 exam
Candidates searching for JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam city slip are informed that the National Testing Agency will soon release the JEE Main 2022 exam city intimation slip session 2 at the official website.
The National Testing Agency has postponed the NTA JEE session 2 exam dates 2022. The official notification reads that the JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exam date are from July 25 onwards.
examinationservices.nic.in
jeemain.nta.nic.in admit card 2022
nta.ac.in
testservices.nic.in
- Visit the NTA JEE Main official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022.
- Click on the direct link to download JEE admit card.
- Enter application number and date of birth in the required fields.
- Check all the details mentioned in the JEE Main session 2 admit card.
- Download the admit card for future reference.
JEE Main admit card will be out today, 21 July 2022 anytime soon
