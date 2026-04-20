JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live Updates: NTA to release scorecard shortly at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results today, April 20, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 2, held from April 2 to April 8, can access their results through the official website.

To download the scorecard, candidates need to visit jeemain.nta.nic.in and log in using their application number and password. The Session 2 scorecard is essential for the admission process and will include key details such as the candidate’s name, marks obtained, raw score, percentile, and All India Rank (AIR).

JEE Main 2026: Login Details Required to Download Session 2 Scorecard

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The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results will be declared today. Candidates who appeared for the examination should visit the official website to check their results and download their individual scorecards.

To access the scorecard, candidates will need the following login credentials:

Application number

Password

How to Download JEE Main April 2026 Scorecard

The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result will be released online today. Candidates can follow the steps below to check their results and download the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main website

Step 2: Click on the link for the Session 2 scorecard

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password

Step 4: Your JEE Main 2026 Session 2 scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Make sure to keep a copy of the scorecard for use during the admission process.