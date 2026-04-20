JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live Updates: NTA to release scorecard shortly at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live Updates: JEE Main Session 2 will be announced today, to download the scorecard, candidates need to visit jeemain.nta.nic.in and log in using their application number and password.
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JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results today, April 20, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 2, held from April 2 to April 8, can access their results through the official website.
To download the scorecard, candidates need to visit jeemain.nta.nic.in and log in using their application number and password. The Session 2 scorecard is essential for the admission process and will include key details such as the candidate’s name, marks obtained, raw score, percentile, and All India Rank (AIR).
JEE Main 2026: Login Details Required to Download Session 2 Scorecard
The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results will be declared today. Candidates who appeared for the examination should visit the official website to check their results and download their individual scorecards.
To access the scorecard, candidates will need the following login credentials:
Application number
Password
How to Download JEE Main April 2026 Scorecard
The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result will be released online today. Candidates can follow the steps below to check their results and download the scorecard:
Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main website
Step 2: Click on the link for the Session 2 scorecard
Step 3: Log in using your application number and password
Step 4: Your JEE Main 2026 Session 2 scorecard will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future reference
Make sure to keep a copy of the scorecard for use during the admission process.
For more details, stay updated on Zee News English
JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live: What if there is a discrepancy in my scorecard?
You should:
Immediately check response sheet vs final answer key
If mismatch exists:
Raise objection within NTA window (usually 2–3 days)
After result declaration, no re-evaluation is allowed
JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live: How is the JEE Main result actually calculated?
The JEE Main result is based on:
NTA percentile score (NOT raw marks)
Normalisation across different shifts to balance difficulty
Separate percentiles for:
Physics
Chemistry
Mathematics
Overall percentile
Final result = best of all session attempts (if multiple sessions are given)
JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live: What After Results?
After the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result is announced, candidates who have appeared for the exams can participate in the online counselling procedure. Candidates who have scored the required marks as per the cutoff can also apply for the JEE Advanced 2026 exams scheduled to be held on May 17, 2026
JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live: How is the JEE Main percentile calculated?
The percentile score is calculated using normalization across multiple shifts:
Percentile = (Number of candidates with score ≤ yours / Total candidates in that shift) × 100
JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live: What is the difference between raw score and percentile?
Raw Score: Actual marks obtained by the candidate
Percentile Score: Normalized score indicating performance relative to other candidates
JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live: What details are mentioned on the JEE Main scorecard?
The scorecard will include:
Candidate’s name
Roll number
Application number
Total NTA score (percentile)
Subject-wise percentile
Raw score
All India Rank (AIR)
Qualifying status for JEE Advanced
JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live: What login credentials are required to download the scorecard?
To access the JEE Main 2026 scorecard, candidates need:
Application number
Password
JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live: Where can I check the JEE Main 2026 result?
Candidates can check their results on the official website:
jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Live: Final Answer Key Expected by 11AM?
A confirmed time for the announcement of the JEE Main session 2 final answer key is not provided. However, as per previous year trends, the National Testing Agency will likely be releasing the JEE Main session 2 final answer key PDF at jeemain.nta.nic.in by 11 AM today. Shortly after the final answer key is released, the board will announce the Session 2 JEE Main results.
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