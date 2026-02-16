JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: NTA to release final answer key soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains Result 2026 News Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Main 2026 January session results today, February 16, 2026. Earlier, the results were expected to be announced by February 12, as per the information bulletin.

Although the result link for JEE Main 2026 has already been created, it is not yet active for students to access or download their scorecards. Once activated, candidates will be able to check their results on the official websites — jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Students who appeared for the examination can log in to view and download their scorecards and check the qualifying cut-off marks after the results are released.

After closing the objection window for the provisional answer key, NTA is currently reviewing the challenges submitted by candidates. The final answer key will be published before the announcement of the results. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the JEE Main 2026 results.

Steps to Check JEE Main 2026 Result

Candidates can follow these steps to download their JEE Main 2026 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “JEE Main 2026 Result” link under the latest news section (once available).

Step 3: Enter your login details, including application number, password, and captcha code.

Step 4: View and download your JEE Main 2026 result for future reference.