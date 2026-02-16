Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017384https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/jee-mains-result-2026-live-session1-check-scorecard-toppers-list-final-key-jeemain-nta-ac-in-latest-news-3017384.html
NewsIndiaJEE Mains Result 2026 Live: NTA to release final answer key soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE MAIN RESULT 2026

JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: NTA to release final answer key soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains Result 2026 News Live: The National Testing Agency will declare the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result today, February 16, 2026. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official websites using their login credentials. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 10:12 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

JEE Main result 2026 LIVE
LIVE Blog

JEE Mains Result 2026 News Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Main 2026 January session results today, February 16, 2026. Earlier, the results were expected to be announced by February 12, as per the information bulletin. 

Although the result link for JEE Main 2026 has already been created, it is not yet active for students to access or download their scorecards. Once activated, candidates will be able to check their results on the official websites — jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.  

Students who appeared for the examination can log in to view and download their scorecards and check the qualifying cut-off marks after the results are released. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

After closing the objection window for the provisional answer key, NTA is currently reviewing the challenges submitted by candidates. The final answer key will be published before the announcement of the results. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the JEE Main 2026 results. 

Steps to Check JEE Main 2026 Result 

Candidates can follow these steps to download their JEE Main 2026 result: 

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “JEE Main 2026 Result” link under the latest news section (once available). 

Step 3: Enter your login details, including application number, password, and captcha code. 

Step 4: View and download your JEE Main 2026 result for future reference. 

Stay Tuned with Zee News for all the Updates regarding JEE Mains 2026 Result and Final Answer Key

16 February 2026
10:11 IST

JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Official websites to check JEE Main Result 

Candidates are advised to stay cautious of fake or unofficial websites while checking the JEE Main 2026 results. To ensure safe and secure access to the scorecard, students should use only the official portals - jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in — managed by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

10:01 IST

JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: JEE Main 2026 result expected today, final answer key awaited

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Main 2026 January session result today, February 16, as per its earlier notification. However, the official result link is yet to be activated.

Before declaring the results, NTA is likely to release the final answer key after reviewing the objections raised against the provisional key. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official portal for the latest updates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Matte foundation
Flawless Base: Foundations That Truly Change the Game
Pakistan
Pakistan T20 WC 2026 Qualification Scenario: How can PAK qualify for Super 8s?
playsuit for women
Playsuits Every Wardrobe Needs Right Now
face highlighter
Must-Have Highlighters for Every Makeup Mood
vitamin c serum
Vitamin C Serums for Brighter, Healthier Skin For Men
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026
Memes galore after India humiliate Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 clash
ethnic saree
Sarees That Redefine Ethnic Elegance
men puffer jacket
Men’s Puffer Jackets That Nail Comfort & Style
Technology
“Four-Way Protected Fibre”: Airtel Deploys 5G for India AI Impact Summit
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026
'India-Pakistan is always a...': Ishan Kishan opens up after gritty knock