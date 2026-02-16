JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: NTA to release final answer key soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Mains Result 2026 News Live: The National Testing Agency will declare the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result today, February 16, 2026. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official websites using their login credentials.
JEE Mains Result 2026 News Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Main 2026 January session results today, February 16, 2026. Earlier, the results were expected to be announced by February 12, as per the information bulletin.
Although the result link for JEE Main 2026 has already been created, it is not yet active for students to access or download their scorecards. Once activated, candidates will be able to check their results on the official websites — jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.
Students who appeared for the examination can log in to view and download their scorecards and check the qualifying cut-off marks after the results are released.
After closing the objection window for the provisional answer key, NTA is currently reviewing the challenges submitted by candidates. The final answer key will be published before the announcement of the results. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the JEE Main 2026 results.
Steps to Check JEE Main 2026 Result
Candidates can follow these steps to download their JEE Main 2026 result:
Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “JEE Main 2026 Result” link under the latest news section (once available).
Step 3: Enter your login details, including application number, password, and captcha code.
Step 4: View and download your JEE Main 2026 result for future reference.
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Official websites to check JEE Main Result
Candidates are advised to stay cautious of fake or unofficial websites while checking the JEE Main 2026 results. To ensure safe and secure access to the scorecard, students should use only the official portals - jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in — managed by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: JEE Main 2026 result expected today, final answer key awaited
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Main 2026 January session result today, February 16, as per its earlier notification. However, the official result link is yet to be activated.
Before declaring the results, NTA is likely to release the final answer key after reviewing the objections raised against the provisional key. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official portal for the latest updates.
