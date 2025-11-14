Advertisement
Jehanabad Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Jehanabad Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Jehanabad assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is expected between RJD Rahul Kumar and the JD(U) Chandeshwar Prasad.

Jehanabad Election Results 2025 Live Updates: In 2020, Jehanabad, a key assembly constituency in Bihar’s Jehanabad district, was won by Suday Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He defeated Janata Dal (United) candidate Krishna Mohan Prasad with a comfortable margin, consolidating RJD’s influence in the region.
For the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, RJD has fielded Rahul Kumar from the Jehanabad seat, while JD(U) has nominated a strong contender, Chandeshwar Prasad. The constituency went to polls on November 11 in the second phase, with voter turnout remaining enthusiastic across both rural and urban areas.

(Also Read: Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: New Dawn Or NDA's Own?)

Stay Tuned For Jehanabad Seat Live Election Result 2025:

