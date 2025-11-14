Jehanabad Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan
Jehanabad Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Jehanabad assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is expected between RJD Rahul Kumar and the JD(U) Chandeshwar Prasad.
Jehanabad Election Results 2025 Live Updates: In 2020, Jehanabad, a key assembly constituency in Bihar’s Jehanabad district, was won by Suday Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He defeated Janata Dal (United) candidate Krishna Mohan Prasad with a comfortable margin, consolidating RJD’s influence in the region.
For the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, RJD has fielded Rahul Kumar from the Jehanabad seat, while JD(U) has nominated a strong contender, Chandeshwar Prasad. The constituency went to polls on November 11 in the second phase, with voter turnout remaining enthusiastic across both rural and urban areas.
Stay Tuned For Jehanabad Seat Live Election Result 2025:
