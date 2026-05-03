jhargram election results 2026 live updates LAKSHMI KANTA SAU bjp vs PRASENJIT DE inc vs ARJUN KUMAR MAHATA cpim winner
Jhargram Election Results 2026 LIVE: From the Jhargram assembly seat, Lakshmi Kanta Sau of Bhartiya Janta Party is contesting against Prasenjit De of Indian National Congress.
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Jhargram Election Results 2026 LIVE: Jhargram Assembly constituency is one of the 294 legislative assembly constituencies in West Bengal. It is a general (non-reserved) seat located in the Paschim Medinipur district. The constituency is also one of the seven assembly segments that form part of the Jhargram (ST) parliamentary constituency. This time, Bhartiya Janta Party has fielded Lakshmi Kanta Sau from the assembly seat against Prasenjit De of Indian National Congress.
The remaining contender are who are contesting the election as independent are Prabir Mahata, Subhasis Karak, Abhijit Singha, Prabir Mandi. In 2021 assembly election, Birbaha Hansda from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) bagged the seat against BJP.
Also, in the 2016 Assembly Election, Sukumar Hansda from AITC won the seat. Voting for all 294 seats in West Bengal was conducted in two phases—152 seats on April 23 and the remaining 142 on April 29. The results for all constituencies are being announced today.
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