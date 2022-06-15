Jharkhand Board 10th & 12th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: JAC Board results today at jacresults.com- Check timing and more details here
JAC is expected to release the JAC 10th and 12th board results today, candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results at jacresults.com
Jharkhand Board Result 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to release the JAC 10th 12th board results today, June 15, 2022. According to the reports, the Jharkhand Board Result 2022 will be declared tomorrow (June 15, 2022) tentatively. However, the board has not released official notification on the same yet. Once announced, the candidates can check their JAC Class 10, 12 Results 2022 at jacresults.com. The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the class 10 exams from March 24 to April 20, 2022. JAC Board class 12 exams, on the other hand, were held from March 24 to April 25, 2022.
Over 6.8 lakh students appeared for the exams, of the total number of students, 3.99 lakh students appeared for JAC Matric Exam 2022 while the rest 2.81 lakh appeared for Jharkhand Intermediate Exam 2022. Due to the corona virus pandemic last year, class 10th and 12th board exams were cancelled, and students were passed based on internal assessment. But this time the board had conducted the board exam following the Covid guidelines.
Jharkhand Board Results 2022: Jharkhand Board may release the list of toppers this time. The board had directed all the schools to release the list of 10th 12th toppers before the evaluation process
