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Jharkhand Protest Live Updates: ABVP workers detained after clash with police during Assembly march

Jharkhand Protest Live Updates: ABVP workers clashed with police while marching towards the Jharkhand Assembly to protest the alleged lathi-charge on students demonstrating against irregularities in a job examination, with several protesters detained.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 12:57 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
Jharkhand Protest Live Updates: ABVP workers detained after clash with police during Assembly march
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/ANI
11 August 2026 16:06 IST (IST)

State govt determined towards the youth’s future; policies of central govt leading to unemployment, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jahrkahnd Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the state government's determination to act on issues concerning the future of the youth was clear to everyone. At the same time, he alleged that policies of the central government were leaving millions of students without employment, while small, medium and large businesses were shutting down, raising questions about where new jobs would come from.

However, he pointed out that in various examinations, around 75% to 100% of the candidates selected were from the region itself.

He also alleged that during the BJP's tenure, people from other states had secured jobs in the region on a large scale. He said the government had answers to all the questions raised by the Opposition, but claimed that the Opposition's ambitions were too broad and that it had become difficult for them to confront the reality.

He further said that this frustration appeared to have contributed to the House being adjourned ahead of schedule, at least from his perspective.

11 August 2026 15:52 IST (IST)

Jan Suraaj Party founder condemns lathi charge on students in Ranchi, Jantar Mantar and Patna

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor and MLA from Bankipur, said that lathi charges against protesting youth have taken place at Jantar Mantar, in Patna and are now also being reported in Jharkhand.

He said that when young people are frustrated by paper leaks, a failing education system and rising unemployment, they will inevitably come out on the streets to protest. Kishor alleged that instead of addressing these concerns, those in power are using force to suppress the anger of the youth. He warned that lathi charges cannot silence the issue, saying the discontent is growing and will continue to spread.

“You cannot intimidate the youth and children or stop them with the force of lathis,” he said, stressing that the government must address the root causes of unemployment and problems in the education system.

Kishor also warned that if paper leaks continue in the future, the government in power at the time would have to face the consequences.

11 August 2026 14:32 IST (IST)

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke backs students

11 August 2026 14:03 IST (IST)

BJP MPs question Congress over police action on protesting students

Jharkhand Protest Live: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "Amit Shah ji will give the answer, Rahul Gandhi, don't run away. Rahul Gandhi, feel ashamed, such brutality has been inflicted on students in Jharkhand."

 

 

 

 

 

11 August 2026 13:50 IST (IST)

Kejriwal backs protesting students in Jharkhand

AAP leader and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal posted on X that he supports the demands of protesting students in Jharkhand and appealed the state government to resolve their issues immediately. He said, “Violence against students is simply unacceptable.”

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 11, 2026

 

 

 

11 August 2026 13:34 IST (IST)

Hemant Soren, you will not be able to overpower the students: ABVP protester

11 August 2026 13:12 IST (IST)

ABVP workers clash with Police during their protest against state government over police action

ABVP workers clash with Police during their protest against the state government over police action against students during the JPSC-JSSC protest in Ranchi yesterday. The protestors were detained by the police.

 

 

 

11 August 2026 13:08 IST (IST)

Rahul Gandhi has met students from Jharkhand: Priyanka Gandhi amid NDA protest

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi has already met the protesting students in Jharkhand amid NDA MPs' protest in Parliament over police action against agitators.

Soon after arriving at Parliament, Priyanka told the media, "Rahul Gandhi has met the students from Jharkhand."

11 August 2026 12:58 IST (IST)

Face-off in Ranchi as ABVP stages major protest march to Assembly over exam irregularities

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) holds a protest march from the Old Vidhan Sabha to the New Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi, amid ongoing student protests in Jharkhand.

The march comes at a time when student groups and aspirants have been raising demands over alleged irregularities in examinations and the recruitment process in the state.

(ANI)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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