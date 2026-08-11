/Jharkhand Protest Live Updates: ABVP workers detained after clash with police during Assembly march

Jahrkahnd Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the state government's determination to act on issues concerning the future of the youth was clear to everyone. At the same time, he alleged that policies of the central government were leaving millions of students without employment, while small, medium and large businesses were shutting down, raising questions about where new jobs would come from.
However, he pointed out that in various examinations, around 75% to 100% of the candidates selected were from the region itself.
He also alleged that during the BJP's tenure, people from other states had secured jobs in the region on a large scale. He said the government had answers to all the questions raised by the Opposition, but claimed that the Opposition's ambitions were too broad and that it had become difficult for them to confront the reality.
#WATCH | Ranchi: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren says, "We made every effort to ensure the House functioned, you witnessed currency notes being tossed and displayed in the House. Notes that are the very basis of their (BJP) presence here and the foundation of their politics. You are… pic.twitter.com/RdwH2kkqBc
— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026
He further said that this frustration appeared to have contributed to the House being adjourned ahead of schedule, at least from his perspective.
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor and MLA from Bankipur, said that lathi charges against protesting youth have taken place at Jantar Mantar, in Patna and are now also being reported in Jharkhand.
He said that when young people are frustrated by paper leaks, a failing education system and rising unemployment, they will inevitably come out on the streets to protest. Kishor alleged that instead of addressing these concerns, those in power are using force to suppress the anger of the youth. He warned that lathi charges cannot silence the issue, saying the discontent is growing and will continue to spread.
“You cannot intimidate the youth and children or stop them with the force of lathis,” he said, stressing that the government must address the root causes of unemployment and problems in the education system.
Kishor also warned that if paper leaks continue in the future, the government in power at the time would have to face the consequences.
देवेंद्र भाई, आपके साहस और हौसले को हमारा सलाम!
आप झारखंड के युवाओं की आवाज़ और प्रेरणा हैं। इस लड़ाई में हम पूरी मजबूती से आपके साथ खड़े हैं। देश को आप जैसे साहसी और संघर्षशील युवाओं की बहुत ज़रूरत है।
आपके जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करते हैं। देश को आपकी ज़रूरत है। https://t.co/SzccuGBf3i
— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 11, 2026
Jharkhand Protest Live: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "Amit Shah ji will give the answer, Rahul Gandhi, don't run away. Rahul Gandhi, feel ashamed, such brutality has been inflicted on students in Jharkhand."
#WATCH | https://t.co/DiRQ7pB5Y7 pic.twitter.com/ghgFr72cOK
— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026
AAP leader and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal posted on X that he supports the demands of protesting students in Jharkhand and appealed the state government to resolve their issues immediately. He said, “Violence against students is simply unacceptable.”
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 11, 2026
Ranchi, Jharkhand: An ABVP protester says, "Hemant Soren, you will not be able to overpower the students. Students are the future of the country; do not destroy their future..." pic.twitter.com/0INBjmV9Fl
— IANS (@ians_india) August 11, 2026
ABVP workers clash with Police during their protest against the state government over police action against students during the JPSC-JSSC protest in Ranchi yesterday. The protestors were detained by the police.
#WATCH | pic.twitter.com/i1rZ0f137g
— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi has already met the protesting students in Jharkhand amid NDA MPs' protest in Parliament over police action against agitators.
Soon after arriving at Parliament, Priyanka told the media, "Rahul Gandhi has met the students from Jharkhand."
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) holds a protest march from the Old Vidhan Sabha to the New Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi, amid ongoing student protests in Jharkhand.
The march comes at a time when student groups and aspirants have been raising demands over alleged irregularities in examinations and the recruitment process in the state.
(ANI)
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Jharkhand Protest Live Updates: The protests by Jharkhand job aspirants intensified on Monday night after police used a lathi-charge to disperse the demonstrators. In response, the BJP announced a statewide bandh from 8 am to midnight today, citing “police atrocities” and the use of force.
Meanwhile, student leader Devendra Nath Mahto was hospitalised in critical condition after his blood sugar levels dropped sharply.
As Jharkhand student protesters entered the Assembly premises, prompting the House to be adjourned, security forces drove the agitators away from the area. A few hours earlier, the students had forced their way into the Assembly complex while resisting a lathi-charge, batons and tear gas deployed by the police. Reports indicated that both student protesters and police personnel sustained injuries in the clash.
Across Jharkhand, students are protesting against alleged irregularities in the qualifying examinations for state government jobs and have demanded a CBI investigation into the matter.
ABVP workers detained during protest
Fierce clashes erupted between workers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the police as the group marched towards the Jharkhand Assembly to protest the alleged lathi-charge on students demonstrating against irregularities in a job examination. Officials said several ABVP workers were detained during the protest.