/Jharkhand Protest Live Updates: ABVP workers detained after clash with police during Assembly march

Jahrkahnd Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the state government's determination to act on issues concerning the future of the youth was clear to everyone. At the same time, he alleged that policies of the central government were leaving millions of students without employment, while small, medium and large businesses were shutting down, raising questions about where new jobs would come from.

However, he pointed out that in various examinations, around 75% to 100% of the candidates selected were from the region itself.

He also alleged that during the BJP's tenure, people from other states had secured jobs in the region on a large scale. He said the government had answers to all the questions raised by the Opposition, but claimed that the Opposition's ambitions were too broad and that it had become difficult for them to confront the reality.

#WATCH | Ranchi: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren says, "We made every effort to ensure the House functioned, you witnessed currency notes being tossed and displayed in the House. Notes that are the very basis of their (BJP) presence here and the foundation of their politics. You are… pic.twitter.com/RdwH2kkqBc — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026

He further said that this frustration appeared to have contributed to the House being adjourned ahead of schedule, at least from his perspective.