JNU Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Left Dominates Initial Count In All Four Posts, ABVP Trails

JNU Election Result 2025 Live Updates: The results of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections will be announced today, November 6, 2025. After the first round of counting, Left-backed candidates are leading in all central panel positions, while the ABVP is ahead in most councillor seats. This year’s voter turnout stood at 67%, slightly lower than last year’s 70%.

The JNUSU elections, aimed at choosing representatives to address matters of academics, campus life, and student welfare, were held on November 4, 2025. Voting took place in two phases, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. This year, around 9,043 students were eligible to vote.

Stay Tune With Zee News For All Latest Updates Regarding JNU Election Result