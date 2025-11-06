JNU Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Left Dominates Initial Count In All Four Posts, ABVP Trails
JNU Election Result 2025 Live Updates: The JNUSU election results will be announced today, November 6, 2025. After the first round of counting, the Left leads all four central posts, while the ABVP is ahead in most councillor seats. Stay tued for latest updates.
JNU Election Result 2025 Live Updates: The results of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections will be announced today, November 6, 2025. After the first round of counting, Left-backed candidates are leading in all central panel positions, while the ABVP is ahead in most councillor seats. This year’s voter turnout stood at 67%, slightly lower than last year’s 70%.
The JNUSU elections, aimed at choosing representatives to address matters of academics, campus life, and student welfare, were held on November 4, 2025. Voting took place in two phases, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. This year, around 9,043 students were eligible to vote.
JNU Election Result 2025 Live: Last Year’s Outcome
JNUSU Elections 2025: In the previous JNUSU elections, Left-backed candidates won three of the four central posts, while the ABVP clinched the joint secretary seat, marking its first big win in almost ten years.
JNU Election Result 2025 Live: Polling Recap
JNU Election Result 2025 Live: Voting for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections was held on, 4th November, 2025, Tuesday from 9 am to 5:30 pm, with a lunch break between 1 PM and 2:30 PM. The vote counting started at 9 PM on that day, and the final results are scheduled to be announced today, i.e. 6th November, 2025 as per the election committee. Stay tuned with Zee News for all the updates.
