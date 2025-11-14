Jokihat election results 2025 live vote counting JDU vs RJD Manzar Alam Shahnawaz Alam winner

11 panchayats from the Jokihat and Palasi blocks make up the Jokihat assembly constituency which is located in the Araria district. Since its formation in 1967, the assembly seat has seen 16 elections. Nearly 65.70% of the people living here are Muslims. Interestingly, all the MLAs winning from this seat have been Muslims. Mohammad Taslimuddin and his sons won this seat 11 times out of the 16 elections held.

