Jorhat Election Results 2026 LIVE: A cultural center heads into an intense electoral battle

Jorhat Election Results 2026 LIVE: The fastest-growing urban city in Assam and the state's cultural capital, the Jorhat Assembly constituency is gearing up for yet another fierce political battle in the upcoming elections. For the past couple of decades, Jorhat has been known for the fierce political battle between Hitendra Nath Goswami and Rana Goswami. They had faced off against each other four times, winning twice each. Hitendra Nath Goswami (BJP) won the constituency in both 2016 and 2021, though his margin of victory was significantly reduced in the latter election to just 6,488 votes.

With a total of 148,280 registered voters as per February 2026 figures, Jorhat is primarily shaped by the urban community’s demographic composition.