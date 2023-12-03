Jubilee Hills Assembly Election results 2023 (Jubilee Hills Vidhan Sabha Natija 2023): BJP's Lankala Deepak Reddy Vs BRS’s Maganti Gopinath Vs Congress's M.Prasunamba Vs AIMIM’s M.D. Rashed Farazuddin

Jubilee Hills Election results 2023: Jubilee Hills is a Secundrabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary seat and a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Telangana. Jubilee Hills is located in Telangana's Greater Hyderabad area and Hyderabad district. It falls in the urban seat category.

1,67,589 male and 1,43,423 female voters make up the total number of voters in the seat, 3,11,065 in total. Voter turnout in Jubilee Hills was 45.61% in the 2018 Telangana elections. In 2014, 50.18% of people showed up.

The seat was won by TDP's Maganti Gopinath in 2014 with a margin of 9,242 (5.59%). Of all the votes cast, Maganti Gopinath received 30.78% of them.

The BJP took the lead in the Secundrabad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency's Jubilee Hills Assembly segment during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Jubilee Hills Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates

BJP’sLankala Deepak Reddy, Congress candidate M.Prasunamba, AIMIM’s M.D. Rashed Farazuddin and BRS’s Maganti Gopinath are the three four top faces who are now eagerly waiting for the results of Jubilee Hillsassembly elections.