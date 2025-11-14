Jubilee Hills Bypoll Result 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Telangana's Jubilee Hills seat is being taken up today with a total of 58 candidates in the fray. According to the Chief Electoral Officer, C. Sudharshan Reddy, 48.49 per cent of the electorate cast their votes in the bye-election. A total of 1,94,631 votes were polled. Officials said 99,771 men, 94,855 women and five others cast their votes. The number of postal ballots is 101.

As many as 58 candidates are in the fray in the bye-election caused by the death of sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The BRS fielded Gopinath's wife, Sunitha, who is locked in a direct fight with the ruling Congress party's Naveen Yadav. The BJP once again fielded Lankala Deepak Reddy. Exit polls by several leading agencies suggest that Congress is set to wrest the seat from BRS. The Congress party is projected to secure 46-48 per cent votes, while BRS is likely to trail with 41-42 per cent votes. The BJP may finish a distant third with just 6-8 per cent votes.

Stay Tuned For Jubilee Hills Bypoll Result Live Updates: