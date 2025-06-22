Kadi Election Result 2025 Live: BJP Aims To Boost Assembly Strength As Counting Begins

Kadi BY-Election Result live: Vote counting for the Kadi Assembly bypoll in North Gujarat commences Monday morning, with results expected by noon. This Assembly bypoll, conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI), was necessitated by the passing of former BJP MLA Karsanbhai Solanki. Key candidates include BJP's Rajendra Chavda and Congress's Ramesh Chavda, with AAP also fielding Jagdish Chavda. Voting concluded peacefully on Thursday with a provisional turnout of 56.89%. The outcome will impact the ruling BJP's strength in the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly.