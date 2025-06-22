Advertisement
NewsIndia
BY-ELECTION RESULTS

Kadi Election Result 2025 Live: BJP Aims To Boost Assembly Strength As Counting Begins

Gujarat Kadi BY-Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Vote counting for the Kadi Assembly bypoll begins Monday morning, with results anticipated by noon. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 11:35 PM IST|Source:
Women show their inked fingers after voting (IANS)
LIVE Blog

Kadi BY-Election Result live: Vote counting for the Kadi Assembly bypoll in North Gujarat commences Monday morning, with results expected by noon. This Assembly bypoll, conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI), was necessitated by the passing of former BJP MLA Karsanbhai Solanki. Key candidates include BJP's Rajendra Chavda and Congress's Ramesh Chavda, with AAP also fielding Jagdish Chavda. Voting concluded peacefully on Thursday with a provisional turnout of 56.89%. The outcome will impact the ruling BJP's strength in the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly.

 

22 June 2025
23:34 IST

Kadi Seat BY-Election Result Live: Voter Turnout

Kadi followed closely with 54.49 per cent. Final figures may see a slight uptick as data continues to be compiled.

 

