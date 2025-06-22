Kadi Election Result 2025 Live: BJP Aims To Boost Assembly Strength As Counting Begins
Gujarat Kadi BY-Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Vote counting for the Kadi Assembly bypoll begins Monday morning, with results anticipated by noon.
Trending Photos
Kadi BY-Election Result live: Vote counting for the Kadi Assembly bypoll in North Gujarat commences Monday morning, with results expected by noon. This Assembly bypoll, conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI), was necessitated by the passing of former BJP MLA Karsanbhai Solanki. Key candidates include BJP's Rajendra Chavda and Congress's Ramesh Chavda, with AAP also fielding Jagdish Chavda. Voting concluded peacefully on Thursday with a provisional turnout of 56.89%. The outcome will impact the ruling BJP's strength in the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly.
Kadi Seat BY-Election Result Live: Voter Turnout
Kadi followed closely with 54.49 per cent. Final figures may see a slight uptick as data continues to be compiled.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.