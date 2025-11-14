Phulwari Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between JD (U) vs Congress

Kadwa Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Kadwa is a legislative assembly constituency in Bihar that has seen major political changes over the last two decades. The seat shifted from the NCP in the early 2000s to the BJP in 2010 and later to the Congress, which has held it for the last two elections. In 2020, Kadwa had over 2.8 lakh electors, with 1.69 lakh valid votes cast. Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan won his second consecutive term with 71,267 votes, defeating LJP’s Chandra Bhushan Thakur by a margin of 32,402 votes. His earlier win in 2015 was much closer, with a margin of 5,799 votes against the BJP. Before Congress’s rise, the seat was held by BJP’s Bhola Ray in 2010, and earlier by NCP’s Abdul Jalil Mastan in 2005.

In the 2025 Bihar election, Kadwa will see a contest among key candidates from major alliances. Dulal Goswami is contesting from JD(U) representing the NDA alliance. Shakeel Ahmad Khan is contesting again from the Indian National Congress representing the Mahagathbandhan. Md Shaharyar is the candidate from Jan Suraaj. With strong candidates from all sides, Kadwa is expected to witness an active and competitive election.

