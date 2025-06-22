Advertisement
KALIGANJ

Kaliganj Election Result 2025 Live: Counting Begins At 8 AM; TMC's Alifa Ahmed, BJP's Ashish Ghosh In Fray

West Bengal's Kaliganj Assembly Seat Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to begin the counting for the polls at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 23.  All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has fielded Alifa Ahmed, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Ashish Ghosh, and the Congress has fielded Kabil Uddin Shaikh.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 10:09 PM IST|Source:
West Bengal's Kaliganj Assembly Seat Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to begin the counting of votes for the Kaliganj Assembly by-election in West Bengal at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 23. The bypoll was held on Thursday, concluded peacefully, with polling progressing smoothly throughout the day.

By 5 p.m., voter turnout had reached 60.32%. Although the official polling time ended at 6 p.m., voting continued in several booths where voters were still in the queue. 

The by-election in Kaliganj was necessitated following the sudden demise of sitting Trinamool Congress MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed in February this year at the age of 70. Kaliganj is among five Assembly constituencies across four Indian states where bypolls were conducted on June 20.

In Kaliganj, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has fielded Alifa Ahmed, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Ashish Ghosh, and the Congress has fielded Kabil Uddin Shaikh. 

22 June 2025
22:07 IST

Kaliganj Seat BY-Election Result Live: Candidates In Fray

22:06 IST

Kaliganj Seat BY-Election Result Live: Counting Date, Time

The counting of votes for the Nilambur Assembly by-election will begin at 8 AM on Monday, June 23.

