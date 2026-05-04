Kalimpong Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Will BJP uproot Congress?
Kalimpong Election Results 2026 LIVE: From the Kalimpong assembly seat, Congress candidate anta Kumar Pradhan is up against BJP's Bharat Kumar Chetri. The assembly seat was voted on in phase 1 on April 23.
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Kalimpong Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Kalimpong assembly constituency falls under the eponymous district in West Bengal. This year, the Indian National Congress has fielded Santa Kumar Pradhan from the seat against the BJP’s Bharat Kumar Chetri.
Other candidates in the fray include Rita Thapa of CPI(M), Ruden Sada Lepcha of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, Sisir Kumar Sharma of the Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League, along with other independent candidates.
In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, Independent candidate Ruden Sada Lepcha won the seat by defeating BJP’s Suva Pradhan by 3,870 votes. However, in the 2016 election, Sarita Rai of GJM won the seat by defeating Independent candidate Harka Bahadur Chettri. The 294 seats of West Bengal were voted on in two phases - 152 on April 23 and 142 on April 29. The results for all 294 seats are being declared today.
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