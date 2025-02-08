Kalkaji Assembly Election Result 2025 Live Updates: The single-phase voting for Delhi Vidhan Sabha was elections held on 5 February. The territory marked 60.39 ℅ of voter turnout and as per the exit polls, Chief Minister Atishi is expected to retain the seat. From the Kalkaji seat this year, the AAP has fielded incumbent MLA and Delhi CM Atishi Marlena against BJP's candidate Ramesh Bhiduri and Congress candidate Alka Lamba.

Kalkaji lies under the South Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency along with nine other constituencies: Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Tughlakabad, Palam, Badarpur, Bijwasan, Sangam Vihar, Badarpur, Ambedkar Nagar. Back then in 2008, Kalkaji constituency came into existence as an implementation of the Delimitation Commission constituted in 2002.

In the 2020 elections, Atishi Marlena emerged victorious with 55,897 votes against BJP's candidate Dharambhir and Congress candidate Shivani Chopra.

In the 2015 elections, AAP's Avtar Singh secured Victory with 55,104 votes. BJP's candidate Harmeet Singh Kalka secured 35,335 votes, and Congress candidate Subhash Chopra secured 13,552 votes.

Kalkaji Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

Stay Tuned With Zee News