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NewsIndiaKalyani election results 2026 live updates: High-stakes contest set to unfold
WEST BENGAL ELECTION RESULTS

Kalyani election results 2026 live updates: High-stakes contest set to unfold

Kalyani Election Results 2026 LIVE: From the Kalyani assembly seat, TMC candidate Atindra Nath Mondal is up against BJP's Anupam Biswas. The assembly seat was voted on in phase 2 on April 29.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 05:48 AM IST|Source:
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Kalyani election results 2026 live updates

Kalyani Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kalyani Assembly constituency is an assembly constituency in Nadia district of West Bengal. It voted in the second phase of the state assembly election on April 29 and recorded a turnout of 92.66 per cent. 

Also read: West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Fierce TMC vs BJP battle soon

In 2021, Ambika Roy of the BJP defeated Aniruddha Biswas of TMC from the Kalyani seat. This time, Dr. Atindra Nath Mondal is contesting from a TMC ticket. While the BJP has fielded Anupam Biswas, and the Congress has fielded Asimananda Majunder.

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Meanwhile, Sabuj Das is contesting from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) ticket. Pulak Adhikary, Bishwajit Das, and Subrata Dal are the independent candidates in the fray. 

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