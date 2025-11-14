Kalyanpur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Maheshwar Hazari Up Against Ranjeet Kumar Ram

Kalyanpur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Reflecting Bihar’s social and political fabric, Samastipur remains a key constituency whose outcomes resonate far beyond its borders in shaping the state’s future. It voted in phase one of the election, and the voter turnout stood at 73.62 per cent.

From the Kalyanpur assembly seat, Janata Dal (United) has fielded Maheshwar Hazari against CPIML's Ranjeet Kumar Ram, while Jan Suraaj has given a ticket to Ram Balak Paswan. Other candidates in the fray are Madhu Krishnaji Ram of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) and Ratneshwar Ram of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), among others.

Bihar’s assembly election is a historic political moment. Parties mobilised their strongest campaigns while citizens actively participated in the democratic process. With strategic constituencies at the center, this election will likely influence not just Bihar but the broader political landscape of India.

